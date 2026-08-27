The latest Nest Learning Thermostat is packed with new, brilliant ways to help save energy and keep you comfortable. It comes with a Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) in the box to help manage hot and cold spots, and offers more advanced controls over your comfort. New energy-saving features like natural heating and cooling, Adaptive Eco, and smart ventilation analyze different data points to help you save energy.

The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) is also a sleek reinvention of the iconic design. With a 60% larger display than the previous generation, you can see helpful information across the room and customize what your display shows. The new backplate also provides compatibility with new systems – like ventilation, humidifiers, and dehumidifiers.

You can control the latest thermostat from the Google Home app or the Matter-compatible smart home app of your choice, since the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) is Matter-certified.