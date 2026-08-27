Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)

Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)

$279.99
or $23.33/month with 12-month financing*

Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)

$279.99
or $23.33/month with 12-month financing*

Energy savings made brilliant.

Includes one Nest Temperature Sensor.

Energy savings made brilliant.

Includes one Nest Temperature Sensor.
Color: Polished Obsidian

Energy savings made brilliant.

Includes one Nest Temperature Sensor.

Energy savings made brilliant.

Includes one Nest Temperature Sensor.
Color: Polished Obsidian
A slightly angled view of the Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Obsidian color displaying a temperature of 70 degrees.
A slightly angled view of the Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Obsidian color displaying a temperature of 70 degrees.
The Nest Learning Thermostat set at 52 degrees in the Polished Obsidian color next to the Nest Temperature Sensor.
The Nest Learning Thermostat set at 52 degrees in the Polished Obsidian color next to the Nest Temperature Sensor.
Profile views of the Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Obsidian color and the Nest Temperature Sensor.
Profile views of the Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Obsidian color and the Nest Temperature Sensor.
A slightly angled view of the Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Gold color displaying a temperature of 70 degrees.
A slightly angled view of the Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Gold color displaying a temperature of 70 degrees.
The Nest Learning Thermostat set at 52 degrees in the Polished Gold color next to the Nest Temperature Sensor.
The Nest Learning Thermostat set at 52 degrees in the Polished Gold color next to the Nest Temperature Sensor.
Profile views of the Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Gold color and the Nest Temperature Sensor.
Profile views of the Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Gold color and the Nest Temperature Sensor.
A slightly angled view of the Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Silver color displaying a temperature of 70 degrees.
A slightly angled view of the Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Silver color displaying a temperature of 70 degrees.
The Nest Learning Thermostat set at 52 degrees in the Polished Silver color next to the Nest Temperature Sensor.
The Nest Learning Thermostat set at 52 degrees in the Polished Silver color next to the Nest Temperature Sensor.
Profile views of the Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Silver color and the Nest Temperature Sensor.
Profile views of the Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Silver color and the Nest Temperature Sensor.
A slightly angled view of the Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Obsidian color displaying a temperature of 70 degrees. Image 1 of 3.

The smartest, most advanced Nest thermostat yet.

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Smarter ways to save and stay comfy.
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Inspired by award-winning designs.
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Looks out for your whole system.
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It’s easy to install yourself.
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Control from the Google Home app.
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The Nest thermostat that works with most HVAC systems.

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The Nest thermostat that works with most HVAC systems.

Savings and comfort

Savings and comfort

Smarter ways to save. And stay comfortable.

The Google Home app showing temperature changes throughout the day with Smart Schedule.
The Google Home app showing temperature changes throughout the day with Smart Schedule.
Smart Schedule learns the temps you like, and when you like them, suggesting small tweaks to help you save right in the Google Home app.
A user interface element from the Google Home app of a bedroom tempeature set for 68 degrees overlaid on an image of a white cradenza with the Nest Temperature Sensor, wooden photo frame, and decorative green bowl.
A user interface element from the Google Home app of a bedroom tempeature set for 68 degrees overlaid on an image of a white cradenza with the Nest Temperature Sensor, wooden photo frame, and decorative green bowl.
The next-gen Nest Temperature Sensor comes in the box. Put it in any room to help manage hot and cold spots with ease.
Natural heating and cooling helps to save energy by learning how the outside temperature heats or cools your home – like when it warms up on sunny days.
Adaptive Eco finds an energy-efficient temp that’s just right for your home. It saves energy when you leave, and it’s comfy when you come back.
A mounted Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Gold color with a person's back behind the wall.
A mounted Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Gold color with a person's back behind the wall.
The Nest Learning Thermostat can help save up to 31% on heating and cooling bills.
The Google Home app showing temperature changes throughout the day with Smart Schedule.
The Google Home app showing temperature changes throughout the day with Smart Schedule.
A user interface element from the Google Home app of a bedroom tempeature set for 68 degrees overlaid on an image of a white cradenza with the Nest Temperature Sensor, wooden photo frame, and decorative green bowl.
A user interface element from the Google Home app of a bedroom tempeature set for 68 degrees overlaid on an image of a white cradenza with the Nest Temperature Sensor, wooden photo frame, and decorative green bowl.
A mounted Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Gold color with a person's back behind the wall.
A mounted Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Gold color with a person's back behind the wall.

Pretty. Brilliant.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is beautifully designed and built to last. And it looks out for your whole home.
A notification banner from the Google Home app alerting to a potentially urgent cooling system issue overlaid on an image of a Pixel phone with a pink quartz wallpaper.
A notification banner from the Google Home app alerting to a potentially urgent cooling system issue overlaid on an image of a Pixel phone with a pink quartz wallpaper.
The Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Silver color displaying a message for raising target temp by one degree until 9:00 PM.
The Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Silver color displaying a message for raising target temp by one degree until 9:00 PM.
The big, borderless display with Dynamic Farsight shows you useful info you can see from across the room. You can choose the design – a clock, the temp, weather, and more.
System Health Monitor helps make sure your heating and cooling system is running smoothly. It helps catch many issues early. And can send an alert if something needs attention.
Smart ventilation brings in fresh air from outside when air quality is healthy and the temperature is mildest, helping your home save energy.
Energy Shift from Nest Renew can automatically shift your energy use to cleaner or cheaper times.
The big, borderless display with Dynamic Farsight shows you useful info you can see from across the room. You can choose the design – a clock, the temp, weather, and more.
A notification banner from the Google Home app alerting to a potentially urgent cooling system issue overlaid on an image of a Pixel phone with a pink quartz wallpaper.
A notification banner from the Google Home app alerting to a potentially urgent cooling system issue overlaid on an image of a Pixel phone with a pink quartz wallpaper.
System Health Monitor helps make sure your heating and cooling system is running smoothly. It helps catch many issues early. And can send an alert if something needs attention.
Smart ventilation brings in fresh air from outside when air quality is healthy and the temperature is mildest, helping your home save energy.
The Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Silver color displaying a message for raising target temp by one degree until 9:00 PM.
The Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Silver color displaying a message for raising target temp by one degree until 9:00 PM.
Energy Shift from Nest Renew can automatically shift your energy use to cleaner or cheaper times.

What Nest thermostat is right for your home?

Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)
Nest Thermostat
Viewing
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Borderless display
60% larger crystal lens display
Customizable home screen
with Dynamic Farsight
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Crisp display
with mirrored glass lens
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Includes 1 Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)
to help manage hot and cold spots
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Not compatible with the Nest Temperature Sensor
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Automatically creates a schedule
by learning your routine and preferences
Can accept energy-saving suggestions
in the Google Home app
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Guided schedule setup
in the Google Home app
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Energy Saving Smarts
Smart Schedule
Adaptive Eco
Seasonal Savings
Natural heating and cooling
Smart ventilation
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Energy Savings Smarts
Quick Schedule and Savings Finder
Eco
Seasonal Savings
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The Nest thermostat that works with most HVAC systems
Including compatibility with ventilation, humidifier, and dehumidifier systems.
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Works with 85% of systems
Some systems, including heating-only, cooling-only, zone-controlled, and heat pump systems require a Nest Power Connector or C wire.

The more, the cozier.

New
Front view of a white Nest Temperature Sensor against a white background.
Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)
One sensor is included with the Nest Learning Thermostat. Add up to six for balanced temps across rooms.

The more, the cozier.

New
Front view of a white Nest Temperature Sensor against a white background.
Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)
One sensor is included with the Nest Learning Thermostat. Add up to six for balanced temps across rooms.
A close-up of a person's hand installing their Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Silver color.
A close-up of a person's hand installing their Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Silver color.

Install it yourself, in a snap.

We’ve made it easy to install the Nest Learning Thermostat.

Install it yourself, in a snap.

We’ve made it easy to install the Nest Learning Thermostat.

Set it up super quick.

Just follow step-by-step instructions in the Google Home app.

Set it up super quick.

Just follow step-by-step instructions in the Google Home app.

No worries about wiring.

With Power Sharing, there’s no C wire required to install the Nest Learning Thermostat in most homes. Or contact a Pro.

No worries about wiring.

With Power Sharing, there’s no C wire required to install the Nest Learning Thermostat in most homes. Or contact a Pro.

A perfect fit for any wall.

Cover any imperfections on the wall or install over an electrical box with the included Trim Kit.

A perfect fit for any wall.

Cover any imperfections on the wall or install over an electrical box with the included Trim Kit.

Why buy on the Google Store.

Finance your thermostat.
Finance your thermostat.
Free shipping and returns.
Free shipping and returns.
Pro installation.
Pro installation.

Frequently asked questions.

Yes, 1 Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) is included in the box. You can also buy additional Nest Temperature Sensors, up to 6 per thermostat, to place in rooms throughout your home. They’re available in a 1-pack and 3-pack.

The latest Nest Learning Thermostat is packed with new, brilliant ways to help save energy and keep you comfortable. It comes with a Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) in the box to help manage hot and cold spots, and offers more advanced controls over your comfort. New energy-saving features like natural heating and cooling, Adaptive Eco, and smart ventilation analyze different data points to help you save energy.

The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) is also a sleek reinvention of the iconic design. With a 60% larger display than the previous generation, you can see helpful information across the room and customize what your display shows. The new backplate also provides compatibility with new systems – like ventilation, humidifiers, and dehumidifiers.

You can control the latest thermostat from the Google Home app or the Matter-compatible smart home app of your choice, since the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) is Matter-certified.

Nest Renew is a free service that works with your Nest thermostat to help you shift energy use to cleaner or cheaper times. Sign up while you set up your thermostat to support a clean energy future, right from home.
The Google Home app is required to set up the Nest Learning Thermostat, and can be used to adjust temperature, update your temperature schedule, or change your thermostat’s mode.
Control your thermostat using the Google Home app on your Pixel phone, tablet, or watch.
The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) works with most 24V systems, including gas, electric, oil, forced air, heat pump, and radiant. Check your system compatibility.
Yes! The Nest Learning Thermostat was designed for you to install yourself with easy, step-by-step instructions in the Google Home app.
Like all Nest thermostats, the Nest Learning Thermostat has patented Power Sharing technology – which means a C wire is not required in most homes. Check your system compatibility.
Yes. Because this thermostat is Energy Star Certified, you can use rebates and rewards from your energy provider to get a discount. Check eligibility.
Yes. All generations of Nest Temperature Sensor work with the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen). Set up your sensor and thermostat in the Google Home app.
Google apps