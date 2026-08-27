Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)
Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)
Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)
The smartest, most advanced Nest thermostat yet.
Savings and comfort
Smarter ways to save. And stay comfortable.
Pretty. Brilliant.
Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)
Nest Thermostat
Customizable home screen
with Dynamic Farsight
Crisp display
with mirrored glass lens
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Includes 1 Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)
to help manage hot and cold spots
Not compatible with the Nest Temperature Sensor
Automatically creates a schedule
by learning your routine and preferences
Can accept energy-saving suggestions
in the Google Home app
Guided schedule setup
in the Google Home app
Energy Saving Smarts
Smart Schedule
Adaptive Eco
Seasonal Savings
Natural heating and cooling
Smart ventilation
Energy Savings Smarts
Quick Schedule and Savings Finder
Eco
Seasonal Savings
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The Nest thermostat that works with most HVAC systems
Including compatibility with ventilation, humidifier, and dehumidifier systems.
Works with 85% of systems
Some systems, including heating-only, cooling-only, zone-controlled, and heat pump systems require a Nest Power Connector or C wire.
Install it yourself, in a snap.
Install it yourself, in a snap.
Set it up super quick.
Set it up super quick.
No worries about wiring.
No worries about wiring.
A perfect fit for any wall.
A perfect fit for any wall.
Why buy on the Google Store.
Frequently asked questions.
Is the Nest Temperature Sensor included in the box?
What’s the difference between Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) and the previous gen?
The latest Nest Learning Thermostat is packed with new, brilliant ways to help save energy and keep you comfortable. It comes with a Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) in the box to help manage hot and cold spots, and offers more advanced controls over your comfort. New energy-saving features like natural heating and cooling, Adaptive Eco, and smart ventilation analyze different data points to help you save energy.
The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) is also a sleek reinvention of the iconic design. With a 60% larger display than the previous generation, you can see helpful information across the room and customize what your display shows. The new backplate also provides compatibility with new systems – like ventilation, humidifiers, and dehumidifiers.
You can control the latest thermostat from the Google Home app or the Matter-compatible smart home app of your choice, since the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) is Matter-certified.