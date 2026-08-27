Smart Doorbell Cameras from Nest

Included with Nest Doorbells Standard Advanced

$10/month or $100/year

Save $20 with an annual subscription $20/month or $200/year

Save $40 with an annual subscription

Event history Event history Event history

3 hours of event video previews* 30 days of event-based video history Catch highlights of what happened on your doorbell 60 days of event-based video history Catch even more highlights of what happened on your doorbell

Whole-home history Know what all your devices are up to Whole-home history Know what all your devices are up to

10 days of 24/7 continuous video history See who, what, where, when, and how

Alerts & detection Alerts & detection Alerts & detection

Built-in intelligent alerts -

Package detection

Person seen

Activity or animal detecion

Vehicle detecion

Motion in Activity Zone Intelligent alerts Familiar faces

Package detection

Person seen

Activity or animal detection

Vehicle detection

Motion in Activity Zones Intelligent alerts Familiar faces

Package detection

Person seen

Activity or animal detection

Vehicle detection

Motion in Activity Zones

Alerts with zoomed-in previews Know what’s up, on the spot. Alerts with zoomed-in previews Know what's up, on the spot

Gemini features Gemini features Gemini features

Help me create Create easy home automations Help me create Create easy home automations

Create custom automations Build custom automations with help from Gemini

More detailed notifications Get the fuller picture behind every alert

Daily summaries** Catch up on your home at a glance.

App controls App controls App controls

Live view Live view Live view