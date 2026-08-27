Smart Doorbell Cameras from Nest
Know more at your front door.
Know more at your front door.
Our most capable and intelligent home security, built with Gemini.
Our most capable and intelligent home security, built with Gemini.
With a Google Home Premium subscription, your Nest Doorbell gets advanced features built with Gemini - including searchable history and detailed descriptions.,
Our most capable and intelligent home security, built with Gemini.
Our most capable and intelligent home security, built with Gemini.
With a Google Home Premium subscription, your Nest Doorbell gets advanced features built with Gemini - including searchable history and detailed descriptions.,
Search your video history with help from Gemini. Just ask about something and get an event description with the relevant video clips.
Get a smart recap of the day. Gemini pulls the key moments into one simple summary.
With a Google Home Premium subscription, just type what you want to automate in the Google Home app or choose from preset automation ideas.,
Google Home Premium
Keeping you even more aware and informed.
Keeping you even more aware and informed.
Google Home Premium
Keeping you even more aware and informed.
Keeping you even more aware and informed.
Google Home Premium
Keeping you even more aware and informed.
Keeping you even more aware and informed.
Google Home Premium
Keeping you even more aware and informed.
Keeping you even more aware and informed.
Only the alerts you want.
Get alerts just for things you care about, like people, packages, vehicles, and animals. You can also set Activity Zones that cover only the areas you want to be notified about.
Only the alerts you want.
Get alerts just for things you care about, like people, packages, vehicles, and animals. You can also set Activity Zones that cover only the areas you want to be notified about.
Go back in time.
Get 3 hours of event video history included or unlock 24/7 continuous video history with a Google Home Premium subscription.
Go back in time.
Get 3 hours of event video history included or unlock 24/7 continuous video history with a Google Home Premium subscription.
Crisp details, day or night.
Don't miss a thing with ultra-clear HDR video and 960p resolution.,
Crisp details, day or night.
Don't miss a thing with ultra-clear HDR video and 960p resolution.,
The Google Home app. Designed for simplicity.
A single place to set up, manage, automate, and control thousands of compatible devices in your home.
The Google Home app. Designed for simplicity.
A single place to set up, manage, automate, and control thousands of compatible devices in your home.
Which Nest Doorbell is right for you?
Which Nest Doorbell is right for you?
Nest Doorbell(wired, 3rd gen)
Nest Doorbell(battery)
Resolution
Resolution
Field of view
Field of view
166°
diagonal
145°
diagonal
Aspect ratio
Aspect ratio
1:1
3:4
Intelligence
Intelligence
Video history
Video history
Additional video history
Additional video history
—
Power source
Power source
Home security designed around you.
Home security designed around you.
Every day you’re safer with Google.
Google Nest Doorbells encrypt video to keep your data private, include two-step verification for automatic protection, and provide enhanced security through your Google account.
Book a pro, or install it on your own.
Follow a few simple steps on your own in the Google Home app, or book a pro for worry-free setup.
Designs that reuse and reduce.
Nest Doorbells are sustainably made, and built to withstand rain, wind, and snow. And they’re designed to complement any home. And it’s made from recycled materials.
Why buy on the Google Store.
Why buy on the Google Store.
Call 800-660-2804 to add 24/7 professional security monitoring from ADT.
Call 800-660-2804 to add 24/7 professional security monitoring from ADT.
One epic subscription for all your Google devices.
One epic subscription for all your Google devices.
Get cutting edge security features across your entire smart home – all through one Google Home Premium subscription.
Included with Nest Doorbells
Standard
Advanced
$10/month or $100/yearSave $20 with an annual subscription
$20/month or $200/yearSave $40 with an annual subscription
Event history
Event history
Event history
3 hours of event video previews*
30 days of event-based video history
Catch highlights of what happened on your doorbell
60 days of event-based video history
Catch even more highlights of what happened on your doorbell
Whole-home history
Know what all your devices are up to
Whole-home history
Know what all your devices are up to
10 days of 24/7 continuous video history
See who, what, where, when, and how
Alerts & detection
Alerts & detection
Alerts & detection
Built-in intelligent alerts
-Package detection Person seen Activity or animal detecion Vehicle detecion Motion in Activity Zone
Intelligent alerts
Familiar facesPackage detection Person seen Activity or animal detection Vehicle detection Motion in Activity Zones
Intelligent alerts
Familiar facesPackage detection Person seen Activity or animal detection Vehicle detection Motion in Activity Zones
Alerts with zoomed-in previews
Know what’s up, on the spot.
Alerts with zoomed-in previews
Know what's up, on the spot
Gemini features
Gemini features
Gemini features
Help me create
Create easy home automations
Help me create
Create easy home automations
Create custom automations
Build custom automations with help from Gemini
More detailed notifications
Get the fuller picture behind every alert
Daily summaries**
Catch up on your home at a glance.
App controls
App controls
App controls
Live view
Live view
Live view
Talk & listen
Talk & listen
Talk & listen
Level up your smart home.
Level up your smart home.
Google Home Premium with Gemini unlocks the powers of your smart home. Purchase the newest Google Nest Doorbell to subscribe.