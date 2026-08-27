Yale® Smart Lock with Matter - Google Store
Yale® Smart Lock with Matter
Yale® Smart Lock with Matter
Welcome home to smarter access, designed for Google Home.
Matter and Thread onboard for snappy and dependable control
With Matter built into the lock, you'll get a seamless setup experience using the Google Home app, snappy responsiveness and performance you can depend on. Connecting wirelessly via Thread, the lock offers faster operation over greater distances than Wi-Fi, and up to 12 months of battery life.
* Requires a Matter hub for Google Home and a Thread border router for Matter compatibility and remote access. Learn more.
Matter and Thread onboard for snappy and dependable control
With Matter built into the lock, you'll get a seamless setup experience using the Google Home app, snappy responsiveness and performance you can depend on. Connecting wirelessly via Thread, the lock offers faster operation over greater distances than Wi-Fi, and up to 12 months of battery life.
* Requires a Matter hub for Google Home and a Thread border router for Matter compatibility and remote access. Learn more.
Feel closer to home — wherever you are
Whether you're at work, on vacation, or just out for the day, you deserve to know that your home is safe. Use the Google Home app to stay connected to what matters most—get real-time alerts, let trusted guests in, view a full activity feed, and more.,
Feel closer to home — wherever you are
Whether you're at work, on vacation, or just out for the day, you deserve to know that your home is safe. Use the Google Home app to stay connected to what matters most—get real-time alerts, let trusted guests in, view a full activity feed, and more.,
Flexible access, your way
Redefine how you come and go. With customizable entry codes, complete app control, and a physical key as a backup, you'll always have a way in. Plus, easily set permanent, scheduled, or temporary codes for guests and manage everything from wherever life takes you.
A perfect match for your smart home
Show off your front door with the Yale Smart Lock with Matter, designed to perfectly complement the Nest Doorbell. Not only does it look great, but it also works seamlessly with your Nest Doorbell— giving you on-the-go monitoring and access through the Google Home app.
Dimensions and weight
Length 0.88 in
Width 2.56 in
Height 5.38 in
Weight: 3 lbs
Colors
Snow
Matte Black
Ash
What's in the box
Yale® Smart Lock with Matter‡
Manual
Exterior keypad
Interior lock
DoorSense door ajar sensor
4 AA alkaline batteries
Strike plate
Key
Adjustable deadbolt
Reset pin
Mounting plate
Screws