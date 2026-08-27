Nest Thermostats help you stay comfortable & save energy
Shop smart thermostatsthat help you save.
Nest thermostats keep you cozy, help save energy, and fit into your home. And you can save even more with rebates and incentives.
Nest Learning
Thermostat
Thermostat
Nest's smartest and most advanced thermostat yet, packaged in an evolution of our iconic design.
Comfort and savings.
Nest thermostats are built with helpful features, no matter which one you choose.
Comfort and savings.
Nest thermostats are built with helpful features, no matter which one you choose.
Save at home and away.
With energy-saving smarts, Nest helps you get the most out of your home’s energy, while spending less.
Monitor your HVAC.
Nest thermostats help to actively detect hard-to-spot issues, remind you when it’s time for new filters, and more.
Support a clean energy future right from home.
Nest Renew is free to join and helps you automatically prioritize usage when energy is cleaner or less expensive.
Get comfortable with
the Google Home app.
the Google Home app.
Program your Nest thermostat and adjust the temperature of your home with the Google Home app.
Make it feel at home.
They are thoughtfully designed with high-quality materials and intuitive, crisp displays.
Save at home and away.
With energy-saving smarts, Nest helps you get the most out of your home’s energy, while spending less.
Get comfortable with
the Google Home app.
the Google Home app.
Program your Nest thermostat and adjust the temperature of your home with the Google Home app.
Monitor your HVAC.
Nest thermostats help to actively detect hard-to-spot issues, remind you when it’s time for new filters, and more.
Make it feel at home.
They are thoughtfully designed with high-quality materials and intuitive, crisp displays.
Support a clean energy future right from home.
Nest Renew is free to join and helps you automatically prioritize usage when energy is cleaner or less expensive.
With a Nest thermostat, people can also track how much energy they use every day and see how they can use less.
Since 2011, Nest thermostats have saved an estimated
207,582,544,650
kWh of energy
Energy rebates
Save with a rebate from your energy provider.
Save with a rebate from your energy provider.
Just enter your zip code, select an offer, and follow the steps outlined by your energy provider.
Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)
Nest Thermostat
Customizable home screen
with Dynamic Farsight.
Crisp display
with mirrored glass lens.
-
Includes 1 Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)
to help manage hot and cold spots.
Not compatible with the Nest Temperature Sensor
Automatically creates a schedule
by learning your routine and preferences.
Can accept energy-saving suggestions
in the Google Home app.
Guided schedule setup
in the Google Home app.
Energy Savings Smarts
Smart Schedule
Adaptive Eco
Seasonal Savings
Natural heating and cooling
Smart ventilation
Energy Savings Smarts
Quick Schedule and Savings Finder
Eco
Seasonal Savings
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The Nest thermostat that works with the most HVAC systems
Including compatibility with ventilation, humidifier, and dehumidifier systems.
Works with 85% of systems
Some systems, including heating-only, cooling-only, zone-controlled, and heat pump systems require a Nest Power Connector or C wire.
Install it on your own, or book a pro.
Nest thermostats are designed for easy installation on your own. Most people install them in under 40 minutes – or book a pro. Get the help you need with no hidden fees from our partner SafeStreets.
Can shift energy use to cleaner or cheaper times.
Nest Renew is free to join and simple to get started. Just a few taps during setup and you can start supporting a clean energy future, right from home.
Can shift energy use to cleaner or cheaper times.
Nest Renew is free to join and simple to get started. Just a few taps during setup and you can start supporting a clean energy future, right from home.
Accessorize your thermostat.
Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)
Find the best place to put your Sensor – the thermostat will then set the temperature for that specific room.
Nest Thermostat Trim Kit
For the Nest Thermostat, cover wall imperfections from your old thermostat. Use the included steel plate to install the new one over an electrical box.
Nest Power Connector
For both thermostats, get a simple and affordable alternative to the C wire to connect them to a power source.
Accessorize your thermostat.
Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)
Find the best place to put your Sensor – the thermostat will then set the temperature for that specific room.
Nest Thermostat Trim Kit
For the Nest Thermostat, cover wall imperfections from your old thermostat. Use the included steel plate to install the new one over an electrical box.
Nest Power Connector
For both thermostats, get a simple and affordable alternative to the C wire to connect them to a power source.