Nest Thermostats help you stay comfortable & save energy

Shop smart thermostatsthat help you save.

Nest thermostats keep you cozy, help save energy, and fit into your home. And you can save even more with rebates and incentives.

Nest Learning
Thermostat

Nest's smartest and most advanced thermostat yet, packaged in an evolution of our iconic design.
Three Nest Learning Thermostats side by side in the colors Polished Gold, Polished Silver, and Polished Obsidian.
Three Nest Learning Thermostats side by side in the colors Polished Gold, Polished Silver, and Polished Obsidian.

Nest
Thermostat

Energy-saving essentials at a cozy price.
Three Nest Learning Thermostats side by side in the colors Sand, Snow, and Charcoal.
Three Nest Learning Thermostats side by side in the colors Sand, Snow, and Charcoal.

Find the best Nest thermostat for your home.

Comfort and savings.

Nest thermostats are built with helpful features, no matter which one you choose.

Comfort and savings.

Nest thermostats are built with helpful features, no matter which one you choose.
The Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Silver color set to 70 degrees.

Save at home and away.

With energy-saving smarts, Nest helps you get the most out of your home’s energy, while spending less.
A Google Home notification alerting of a potentially urgent cooling system issue overlaid on a phone with a pink quartz wallpaper.

Monitor your HVAC.

Nest thermostats help to actively detect hard-to-spot issues, remind you when it’s time for new filters, and more.
A parent reads a book to their child on the couch.

Support a clean energy future right from home.

Nest Renew is free to join and helps you automatically prioritize usage when energy is cleaner or less expensive.
The Google Home app displaying a downstairs thermostat set to 68 degrees using Comfort temps.

Get comfortable with
the Google Home app.

Program your Nest thermostat and adjust the temperature of your home with the Google Home app.
A person adjusting their Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Gold color from 70 to 72 degrees.

Make it feel at home.

They are thoughtfully designed with high-quality materials and intuitive, crisp displays.
The Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Silver color set to 70 degrees.

Save at home and away.

With energy-saving smarts, Nest helps you get the most out of your home’s energy, while spending less.
The Google Home app displaying a downstairs thermostat set to 68 degrees using Comfort temps.

Get comfortable with
the Google Home app.

Program your Nest thermostat and adjust the temperature of your home with the Google Home app.
A Google Home notification alerting of a potentially urgent cooling system issue overlaid on a phone with a pink quartz wallpaper.

Monitor your HVAC.

Nest thermostats help to actively detect hard-to-spot issues, remind you when it’s time for new filters, and more.
A person adjusting their Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Gold color from 70 to 72 degrees.

Make it feel at home.

They are thoughtfully designed with high-quality materials and intuitive, crisp displays.
A parent reads a book to their child on the couch.

Support a clean energy future right from home.

Nest Renew is free to join and helps you automatically prioritize usage when energy is cleaner or less expensive.

With a Nest thermostat, people can also track how much energy they use every day and see how they can use less.


Since 2011, Nest thermostats have saved an estimated

207,582,544,650
kWh of energy
Energy rebates

Save with a rebate from your energy provider.

Just enter your zip code, select an offer, and follow the steps outlined by your energy provider.

What Nest thermostat is right for your home?

Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)
Nest Thermostat
Do not announce
Borderless display
60% largercrystal lens display.
Customizable home screen
with Dynamic Farsight.
Crisp display
with mirrored glass lens.
-
Do not announce
Includes 1 Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)
to help manage hot and cold spots.
Do not announce
Not compatible with the Nest Temperature Sensor
Do not announce
Automatically creates a schedule
by learning your routine and preferences.
Can accept energy-saving suggestions
in the Google Home app.
Do not announce
Guided schedule setup
in the Google Home app.
Do not announce
Energy Savings Smarts
Smart Schedule
Adaptive Eco
Seasonal Savings
Natural heating and cooling
Smart ventilation
Do not announce
Energy Savings Smarts
Quick Schedule and Savings Finder
Eco
Seasonal Savings
Do not announce
The Nest thermostat that works with the most HVAC systems
Including compatibility with ventilation, humidifier, and dehumidifier systems.
Do not announce
Works with 85% of systems
Some systems, including heating-only, cooling-only, zone-controlled, and heat pump systems require a Nest Power Connector or C wire.

Install it on your own, or book a pro.

Nest thermostats are designed for easy installation on your own. Most people install them in under 40 minutes – or book a pro. Get the help you need with no hidden fees from our partner SafeStreets.
Homeowner stands beside an installation pro as they sync a new thermostat to their Google Home app.
Homeowner stands beside an installation pro as they sync a new thermostat to their Google Home app.
The Nest Renew leaf icon and temperature dial in green overlaid on an image of a person adjusting their Nest thermostat.
The Nest Renew leaf icon and temperature dial in green overlaid on an image of a person adjusting their Nest thermostat.

Can shift energy use to cleaner or cheaper times.

Nest Renew is free to join and simple to get started. Just a few taps during setup and you can start supporting a clean energy future, right from home.

Can shift energy use to cleaner or cheaper times.

Nest Renew is free to join and simple to get started. Just a few taps during setup and you can start supporting a clean energy future, right from home.

Accessorize your thermostat.

A white Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) against a white background.
Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)
Find the best place to put your Sensor – the thermostat will then set the temperature for that specific room.
A white Nest Thermostat Trim Kit against a white background.
Nest Thermostat Trim Kit
For the Nest Thermostat, cover wall imperfections from your old thermostat. Use the included steel plate to install the new one over an electrical box.
A white Nest Power Connector against a white background.
Nest Power Connector
For both thermostats, get a simple and affordable alternative to the C wire to connect them to a power source.

Accessorize your thermostat.

A white Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) against a white background.
Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)
Find the best place to put your Sensor – the thermostat will then set the temperature for that specific room.
A white Nest Thermostat Trim Kit against a white background.
Nest Thermostat Trim Kit
For the Nest Thermostat, cover wall imperfections from your old thermostat. Use the included steel plate to install the new one over an electrical box.
A white Nest Power Connector against a white background.
Nest Power Connector
For both thermostats, get a simple and affordable alternative to the C wire to connect them to a power source.
Our ambition

Making accessible products that are better for the planet.

A mosaic of Nest thermostats, design process, and sustainable materials.
A mosaic of Nest thermostats, design process, and sustainable materials.
Free shipping.
Free shipping.
Finance your thermostat.
Finance your thermostat.
Device recycling.
Device recycling.
Google apps