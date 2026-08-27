Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) - Google Store

Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)

Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)

The right temp in just the right spot.

Meet the Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen). Just put it in any room to help manage hot and cold spots. And get the right temperature, right where you want it.
Choose your pack

Coziness, right on schedule.

Put the Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) in any room, then set the temperature it should reach at a certain time of day.

A hand holds the Pixel. The screen displays temperature details for outdoor and indoor.
A hand holds the Pixel. The screen displays temperature details for outdoor and indoor.
A hand holds the Pixel. The screen displays temperature details for outdoor and indoor.
A hand holds the Pixel. The screen displays temperature details for outdoor and indoor.

It’s easy to set up.

The Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) is easy to set up in the Google Home app. The battery lasts up to 3 years, so you can put it on a wall, shelf, or wherever you want.

It’s easy to set up.

The Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) is easy to set up in the Google Home app. The battery lasts up to 3 years, so you can put it on a wall, shelf, or wherever you want.

The more, the cozier.

You can put Nest Temperature Sensors in up to six rooms. Prioritize the temperature of one room, or set an average temperature across rooms like bedrooms.

The more, the cozier.

You can put Nest Temperature Sensors in up to six rooms. Prioritize the temperature of one room, or set an average temperature across rooms like bedrooms.

A feel-good design.

Sleek and simple, the Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) fits right in wherever you place it.

A feel-good design.

Sleek and simple, the Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) fits right in wherever you place it.

Dimensions and weight

Depth: 0.85 in (21.6 mm)

Diameter: 2.18 in (55.4 mm)

Weight: 1.3 oz (37 g)

Colors

Porcelain

Sensors

Temperature

Power

One replaceable CR2 3V lithium battery (included)

Up to 3 years of battery life

Connectivity

Bluetooth Low Energy

Compatibility

Requires a compatible, installed Nest thermostat.

Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)

Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd gen)

Nest Thermostat E

Identify your thermostat at g.co/nest/whichthermostat.

Up to 6 Nest Temperature Sensors supported per connected thermostat and up to 18 sensors per home.

Operating Temperature

32° to 104°F (0° to 40°C), indoor use only

Sustainability

Packaging uses 100% plastic-free materials

App Control

Google Home app

Nest app

Warranty

One-year limited warranty. For details visit g.co/nest/support.

What's in the box

Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)

Mounting screw (for mounting on wall)

CR2 3V lithium battery

Add more helpful accessories.
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