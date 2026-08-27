Smart Homes start with Google Nest

A smarter, safer,more helpful home.

Discover next-gen devices that elevate home security and simplify everyday tasks. With a Google Home Premium subscription, you get Gemini, our most capable AI, for a more effortless home.
Cameras
Doorbells
Speaker
Thermostats
Streaming
Displays
Door Lock
Wifi
Smoke & CO Alarm
Accessories

Google Home app. Your home controls in one place.

The Favorites tab on the Google Home app for a home called Spring Street. Favorites include Nest Cam live feed and climate controls
The Favorites tab on the Google Home app for a home called Spring Street. Favorites include Nest Cam live feed and climate controls

See your devices, automations, and live camera streams in one app. It’s called the Favorites tab for a reason.,

See your devices, automations, and live camera streams in one app. It’s called the Favorites tab for a reason.,

A prompt to Gemini in the Google Home app asking to turn on the lights if the house is empty at night
A prompt to Gemini in the Google Home app asking to turn on the lights if the house is empty at night

Automate your devices to set seamless routines, save energy, enhance your home’s security and more.,

Automate your devices to set seamless routines, save energy, enhance your home’s security and more.,

The image displays a security camera view on a phone screen, showing a person holding several brown boxes with a pink bow, reaching toward the doorbell.
The image displays a security camera view on a phone screen, showing a person holding several brown boxes with a pink bow, reaching toward the doorbell.

Easily view live cameras and video history in the app for remote peace of mind.

Easily view live cameras and video history in the app for remote peace of mind.

A collage of tiles, including Nest Cam footage and Gemini prompts in the Google Home app
Google Home Premium

A smarter home across all your devices.

Discover rich event descriptions, up to 60 days of video history, easier ways to search, and help from Gemini.,
Google Home Premium

A smarter home across all your devices.

Discover richer event descriptions, up to 60 days of video history, easier ways to search, and help from Gemini.
A collage that includes Nest Cam, Nest Cam footage, and Google Home app requests
A collage of tiles, including Nest Cam footage and Gemini prompts in the Google Home app
Google Home Premium

A smarter home across all your devices.

Discover rich event descriptions, up to 60 days of video history, easier ways to search, and help from Gemini.,
Google Home Premium

A smarter home across all your devices.

Discover richer event descriptions, up to 60 days of video history, easier ways to search, and help from Gemini.
A collage that includes Nest Cam, Nest Cam footage, and Google Home app requests
Security and safety

Peace of mind, inside and out.

A list of timestamped events from a garden Nest Cam, such as "Person waters plants in garden" and "People walk in garden"
A list of timestamped events from a garden Nest Cam, such as "Person waters plants in garden" and "People walk in garden"
The image is a mobile phone screen showing a security camera event notification.
The image is a mobile phone screen showing a security camera event notification.
A prompt to Gemini in the Google Home app asking to turn on the lights if the house is empty at night
A prompt to Gemini in the Google Home app asking to turn on the lights if the house is empty at night
DXO Mark's 2026 Gold Camera award label, a black circle surrounded by three golden arcs.
DXO Mark's 2026 Gold Camera award label, a black circle surrounded by three golden arcs.
A list of timestamped events from a garden Nest Cam, such as "Person waters plants in garden" and "People walk in garden"
A list of timestamped events from a garden Nest Cam, such as "Person waters plants in garden" and "People walk in garden"
Catch six hours of event video previews included. Or, elevate your security with up to 60 days of video history when you subscribe to Google Home Premium.
The image is a mobile phone screen showing a security camera event notification.
The image is a mobile phone screen showing a security camera event notification.
Instead of “activity detected,” Nest cams and doorbells identify a person, animal, or vehicle. Google Home Premium elevates descriptions even further to give you the full story.,
A prompt to Gemini in the Google Home app asking to turn on the lights if the house is empty at night
A prompt to Gemini in the Google Home app asking to turn on the lights if the house is empty at night
Help me create with Gemini lets you automate your home with a simple command like, “Lock the doors and turn off the lights at bedtime.” Only with Google Home Premium.,
DXO Mark's 2026 Gold Camera award label, a black circle surrounded by three golden arcs.
DXO Mark's 2026 Gold Camera award label, a black circle surrounded by three golden arcs.
The new wired Google Nest Cam Outdoor, Nest Cam Indoor, and Nest Doorbell each earned first place in DXOMARK image quality testing, when compared to the capabilities of competing devices.,
Cameras
Doorbells
Smart Lock
Displays
Wi-Fi
Entertainment

All your favorites, streamlined.

Three people dance while Google Home Speaker in Berry color plays the music, indicated by the glowing bottom LED ring
Three people dance while Google Home Speaker in Berry color plays the music, indicated by the glowing bottom LED ring
Two people laugh while streaming media on their Pixel Tablet
Two people laugh while streaming media on their Pixel Tablet
Google Home Speaker listens to a person's request, indicated by the glowing bottom LED ring. The speaker's Jade color complements the person's jumpsuit, cabinets, and decor
Google Home Speaker listens to a person's request, indicated by the glowing bottom LED ring. The speaker's Jade color complements the person's jumpsuit, cabinets, and decor
A TV displays a Google Home side panel labelled "Spring Street Home", with options to manage Nest Cam, lighting, climate controls, and more
A TV displays a Google Home side panel labelled "Spring Street Home", with options to manage Nest Cam, lighting, climate controls, and more
Three people dance while Google Home Speaker in Berry color plays the music, indicated by the glowing bottom LED ring
Three people dance while Google Home Speaker in Berry color plays the music, indicated by the glowing bottom LED ring
Catch up on your favorite TV shows, watch YouTube videos, and enjoy music and podcasts from your preferred services.
Two people laugh while streaming media on their Pixel Tablet
Two people laugh while streaming media on their Pixel Tablet
Stream media on your Nest Hub, Google Home Speaker, Pixel Phone, or Pixel Tablet on the go.,,
Google Home Speaker listens to a person's request, indicated by the glowing bottom LED ring. The speaker's Jade color complements the person's jumpsuit, cabinets, and decor
Google Home Speaker listens to a person's request, indicated by the glowing bottom LED ring. The speaker's Jade color complements the person's jumpsuit, cabinets, and decor
Play your favorite music, podcasts, and more, using just your voice. Gemini also gives you expert help and lets you chat freely, interrupt, and ask follow-up questions.,,
A TV displays a Google Home side panel labelled "Spring Street Home", with options to manage Nest Cam, lighting, climate controls, and more
A TV displays a Google Home side panel labelled "Spring Street Home", with options to manage Nest Cam, lighting, climate controls, and more
The best seat in the house is a little cozier with the home panel now available on Google TV Streamer. Control your cameras, lights, thermostats, and more – all while you stream. Just point, click, and chill.,,
Speaker
Streaming
Displays
Wi-Fi
Energy and savings

A more conscious home starts here.

Nest Thermostat, positioned next to an entryway rack, displays the temperature
Nest Thermostat, positioned next to an entryway rack, displays the temperature
A Nest thermostat displaying a Nest Renew message that reads: "Raising target temp by 1 degree until 9 PM to help avoid less clean energy"
A Nest thermostat displaying a Nest Renew message that reads: "Raising target temp by 1 degree until 9 PM to help avoid less clean energy"
A Google Home app notification suggesting that the user change their home's air filter
A Google Home app notification suggesting that the user change their home's air filter
Nest Thermostat, positioned next to an entryway rack, displays the temperature
Nest Thermostat, positioned next to an entryway rack, displays the temperature
Nest thermostats help you save energy while you’re away and make it easy to control temps in the Google Home app.
A Nest thermostat displaying a Nest Renew message that reads: "Raising target temp by 1 degree until 9 PM to help avoid less clean energy"
A Nest thermostat displaying a Nest Renew message that reads: "Raising target temp by 1 degree until 9 PM to help avoid less clean energy"
Nest Renew works with your thermostat to make it easy to support a clean energy future, right from home.
A Google Home app notification suggesting that the user change their home's air filter
A Google Home app notification suggesting that the user change their home's air filter
Receive alerts if something doesn't seem right with your heating or cooling, plus reminders when it’s time to replace your air filter.
Thermostats
Lighting
Chargers
Nest Renew
Nest Renew
Nest Renew
Nest Renew
Take advantage of cleaner or less expensive energy.
Take advantage of cleaner or less expensive energy.
Nest Renew
Nest Renew
Nest Renew
Nest Renew
Take advantage of cleaner or less expensive energy.
Take advantage of cleaner or less expensive energy.

Ideas and info.

An installation professional securing a Nest Cam above a house's front door
An installation professional securing a Nest Cam above a house's front door

Book a professional installation.

Get your connected home products up and running quickly with an installation expert.

Book a professional installation.

Get your connected home products up and running quickly with an installation expert.
A collage showcasing the recylced materials that make up Google Home products
Our ambition

Thoughtfully made. Built to last.

A collage showcasing the recylced materials that make up Google Home products
Our ambition

Making sustainable and accessible products.

A collage showcasing the recylced materials that make up Google Home products
Our ambition

Thoughtfully made. Built to last.

A collage showcasing the recylced materials that make up Google Home products
Our ambition

Making sustainable and accessible products.

Why buy on the Google Store.

Pro installation.
Pro installation.
Call 800-600-2804 to add 24/7 security from ADT.
Call 800-600-2804 to add 24/7 security from ADT.
Free shipping and returns.
Free shipping and returns.
Finance your device.
Finance your device.

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