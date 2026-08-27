Smart Homes start with Google Nest
Google Home Premium
A smarter home across all your devices.
A smarter home across all your devices.
Google Home Premium
A smarter home across all your devices.
A smarter home across all your devices.
Google Home Premium
A smarter home across all your devices.
A smarter home across all your devices.
Google Home Premium
A smarter home across all your devices.
A smarter home across all your devices.
Security and safety
Peace of mind, inside and out.
Peace of mind, inside and out.
Go back in time with event video history.
Catch six hours of event video previews included. Or, elevate your security with up to 60 days of video history when you subscribe to Google Home Premium.
Know more about what went down.
Instead of “activity detected,” Nest cams and doorbells identify a person, animal, or vehicle. Google Home Premium elevates descriptions even further to give you the full story.,
Automate your home, effortlessly.
Help me create with Gemini lets you automate your home with a simple command like, “Lock the doors and turn off the lights at bedtime.” Only with Google Home Premium.,
DXOMARK Gold Camera 2026
The new wired Google Nest Cam Outdoor, Nest Cam Indoor, and Nest Doorbell each earned first place in DXOMARK image quality testing, when compared to the capabilities of competing devices.,
Entertainment
All your favorites, streamlined.
All your favorites, streamlined.
Everything you need to stay entertained.
Catch up on your favorite TV shows, watch YouTube videos, and enjoy music and podcasts from your preferred services.
Enjoy your favorite streaming anytime, anywhere.
Stream media on your Nest Hub, Google Home Speaker, Pixel Phone, or Pixel Tablet on the go.,,
Get hands-free help with Gemini.
Play your favorite music, podcasts, and more, using just your voice. Gemini also gives you expert help and lets you chat freely, interrupt, and ask follow-up questions.,,
Home panel comes to the big screen.
The best seat in the house is a little cozier with the home panel now available on Google TV Streamer. Control your cameras, lights, thermostats, and more – all while you stream. Just point, click, and chill.,,
Energy and savings
A more conscious home starts here.
A more conscious home starts here.
Eco-conscious comfort.
Nest thermostats help you save energy while you’re away and make it easy to control temps in the Google Home app.
Take advantage of cleaner or less expensive energy.
Nest Renew works with your thermostat to make it easy to support a clean energy future, right from home.
Catch many HVAC system issues early.
Receive alerts if something doesn't seem right with your heating or cooling, plus reminders when it’s time to replace your air filter.
Nest Renew
Nest Renew
Nest Renew
Nest Renew
Take advantage of cleaner or less expensive energy.
Take advantage of cleaner or less expensive energy.
Nest Renew
Nest Renew
Nest Renew
Nest Renew
Take advantage of cleaner or less expensive energy.
Take advantage of cleaner or less expensive energy.
Ideas and info.
Book a professional installation.
Get your connected home products up and running quickly with an installation expert.
Book a professional installation.
Get your connected home products up and running quickly with an installation expert.
Why buy on the Google Store.
Why buy on the Google Store.
Call 800-600-2804 to add 24/7 security from ADT.
Call 800-600-2804 to add 24/7 security from ADT.