Shop Google Device & Fitbit Accessories, Bands, Chargers
Snap on. Power up. Do more.
Pixel 11 Pro/Pro XL, Pixel 11 Pro Fold and Pixel 11 have Pixelsnap magnetic technology that lets you effortlessly snap on wireless chargers for more efficient charging.,, You'll also have a world of magnetic accessories to choose from – stands, grips, wallets and more.
Snap on. Power up. Do more.
Pixel 11 Pro/Pro XL, Pixel 11 Pro Fold and Pixel 11 have Pixelsnap magnetic technology that lets you effortlessly snap on wireless chargers for more efficient charging.,, You'll also have a world of magnetic accessories to choose from – stands, grips, wallets and more.
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