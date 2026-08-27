Nest Connect - Range Extender for Detect & Guard - Google Store

Nest Connect

$69
or make 4 payments of $17.25

Nest Connect

$69
or make 4 payments of $17.25
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Nest Connect plugged into the wall socket

Connect your Nest x Yale Lock to the internet

The Nest x Yale Lock connects to the internet through Nest Connect. So you can use the Nest app to lock and unlock your door from anywhere, create passcodes for people you trust, and get alerts whenever someone comes and goes.

Connect your Nest x Yale Lock to the internet

The Nest x Yale Lock connects to the internet through Nest Connect. So you can use the Nest app to lock and unlock your door from anywhere, create passcodes for people you trust, and get alerts whenever someone comes and goes.

Easy to set up.

There’s no complicated installation process. Just plug Nest Connect in, set it up in the Nest app and it’s ready to go.

Tech specs

Dimensions

Length: 3.1 in (78.7 mm)

Width: 2.2 in (55.9 mm)

Height: 1.2 in (30.5 mm) without prongs, 1.8 in (45.7 mm) with prongs

Weight

1.0 oz (82 g)

Color

White

Material

Polycarbonate

Wireless

802.11b/g/n (2.4GHz) Wi-Fi; WEP, WPA, WPA2 encryption supported

802.15.4 (2.4GHz)

Bluetooth Low Energy

Sensors

Accelerometer

What's in the box

Nest Connect
Quick start card

Requirements

Requires the Nest x Yale Lock

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