Nest Connect - Range Extender for Detect & Guard - Google Store
Nest Connect
$69
or make 4 payments of $17.25
Nest Connect
$69
or make 4 payments of $17.25
Connect your Nest x Yale Lock to the internet
The Nest x Yale Lock connects to the internet through Nest Connect. So you can use the Nest app to lock and unlock your door from anywhere, create passcodes for people you trust, and get alerts whenever someone comes and goes.
Connect your Nest x Yale Lock to the internet
The Nest x Yale Lock connects to the internet through Nest Connect. So you can use the Nest app to lock and unlock your door from anywhere, create passcodes for people you trust, and get alerts whenever someone comes and goes.
Tech specs
Dimensions
Length: 3.1 in (78.7 mm)
Width: 2.2 in (55.9 mm)
Height: 1.2 in (30.5 mm) without prongs, 1.8 in (45.7 mm) with prongs
Weight
1.0 oz (82 g)
Color
White
Material
Polycarbonate
Wireless
802.11b/g/n (2.4GHz) Wi-Fi; WEP, WPA, WPA2 encryption supported
802.15.4 (2.4GHz)
Bluetooth Low Energy
Sensors
Accelerometer
What's in the box
Nest Connect
Quick start card
Requirements
Requires the Nest x Yale Lock