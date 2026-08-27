Nest Cam Indoor Wall-Mounting Plate - Google Store

Nest Cam Indoor Wall-Mounting Plate

Nest Cam Indoor Wall-Mounting Plate

This wall-mounting plate can be used as a replacement part for Nest Cam Indoor cameras in the US and Canada.
This wall-mounting plate can be used as a replacement part for Nest Cam Indoor cameras in the US and Canada.

Tech Specs

Mass: 2.6 oz (74 g)
Diameter: 2.874 in (73 mm)
Height: 0.433 in (11 mm)

What's in the box

Nest Cam Indoor Wall-Mounting Plate
Nest Cam Indoor Wall-Mounting Plate Screws

Requirements

Nest Cam Indoor security camera
Google apps