With event-based video history, you can watch and save video clips of important activity that happened inside your home. Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen) comes with 6 hours of included event video previews - 10 second clips of activity - or you can upgrade to a Google Home Premium Standard or Google Home Premium Advanced subscription to extend this to up to 30 or 60 days, depending on your plan.

24/7 continuous video history allows you to record everything that’s happening at your door - before, during and after an event. With continuous video history, you get everything that event-based video offers, plus a video record of every moment between your recorded events. With a Google Home Premium Advanced subscription, you unlock continuous recording for up to 10 days on Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen).