Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)
Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)
Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)
Our most capable and intelligent home security, built with Gemini.
Search your video history with help from Gemini. Just ask about something and get an event description with the relevant video clips.
Get a detailed notification as soon as something happens. Gemini sends you the update.
Skip the guesswork. Get the full story. Gemini adds context so you can see what led up to the alert.
Catch up on your home at a glance.
Set up automations with a simple ask.
Catch what counts, right on time.
See everything clear as day.
And night.
View it all with 2K video, our highest resolution yet.,
Low light, high detail. Colours stay vivid, even after sunset.
Our widest, tallest field of view yet, for a fuller picture.
Zoom in on what matters. Crop out what doesn’t.
Always at home. Even when you’re not.
Smarter access.
Wherever you are.
Works seamlessly with your favourite compatible devices.
Smart and secure,from the inside out.
Protection that fits right in.
Thoughtfully made. Built to last.
Get set up quick.
See what smarter security looks like.
One epic subscription for all your Google devices.
Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)
- 2K video with HDRSee everything clear as day. And night.
- Zoom & cropFocus on what matters most.
- Built-in intelligent alertsIntelligent alerts for person, animal and vehicle.
- Activity ZonesAlerts for areas that matter most.
- 6 hours of event video previews (clips up to 10 seconds)See what you've missed.
Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)
- 2K video with HDRSee everything clear as day. And night.
- Zoom & cropFocus on what matters most.
- Built-in intelligent alertsIntelligent alerts for person, animal and vehicle.
- Activity ZonesAlerts for areas that matter most.
- 6 hours of event video previews (clips up to 10 seconds)See what you've missed.
Standard
$13/month or $130/year. Save $26 with an annual subscription
Everything included, plus:
- 30 days of event-based video historyCatch the moments that matter.
- Intelligent alertsSmarter alerts for faces, packages, and sounds.
- Alerts with zoomed-in previewsKnow what’s up, on the spot.
- Help me createCreate easy home automations.
- Whole-home historyKnow what all your devices are up to.
Standard
$13/month or $130/year. Save $26 with an annual subscription
Everything included, plus:
- 30 days of event-based video historyCatch the moments that matter.
- Intelligent alertsSmarter alerts for faces, packages, and sounds.
- Alerts with zoomed-in previewsKnow what’s up, on the spot.
- Help me createCreate easy home automations.
- Whole-home historyKnow what all your devices are up to.
Advanced
$26/month or $260/year. Save $26 with an annual subscription
Everything in Standard, plus:
- 60 days of event-based video historyCatch the moments that matter.
- 10 days of 24/7 continuous video historySee who, what, when, where and how.
- Descriptive notificationsGet the fuller picture behind every alert.
- Search video historyScroll less, find more.
- Event descriptionsGet all the details from Google Home Premium with Gemini.
- Daily summariesCatch up on your home at a glance.
Advanced
$26/month or $260/year. Save $26 with an annual subscription
Everything in Standard, plus:
- 60 days of event-based video historyCatch the moments that matter.
- 10 days of 24/7 continuous video historySee who, what, when, where and how.
- Descriptive notificationsGet the fuller picture behind every alert.
- Search video historyScroll less, find more.
- Event descriptionsGet all the details from Google Home Premium with Gemini.
- Daily summariesCatch up on your home at a glance.
Which Nest Cam is right for you?
Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)
Nest Cam Indoor or Outdoor (battery)
Viewing
Resolution
Resolution
Field of view
Field of view
152°
Diagonal
130°
Diagonal
Aspect Ratio
Aspect Ratio
16:9
16:9
Intelligence
Intelligence
Video history
Video history
Additional video history
Additional video history
Why buy on the Google Store?
Frequently asked questions.
What app do I need to set up and manage Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)?
What do I need to install Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)?
What are the differences between Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen) and Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery)?
Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)
Price
Resolution
Field of view
Colours
Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery)
Price
Resolution
Field of view
Colours
What is the difference between event-based history and continuous video history?
With event-based video history, you can watch and save video clips of important activity that happened inside your home. Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen) comes with 6 hours of included event video previews - 10 second clips of activity - or you can upgrade to a Google Home Premium Standard or Google Home Premium Advanced subscription to extend this to up to 30 or 60 days, depending on your plan.
24/7 continuous video history allows you to record everything that’s happening at your door - before, during and after an event. With continuous video history, you get everything that event-based video offers, plus a video record of every moment between your recorded events. With a Google Home Premium Advanced subscription, you unlock continuous recording for up to 10 days on Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen).
How is Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen) improved with a Google Home Premium subscription?
One epic subscription for all your Google devices.
Included with Nest Cams
Standard
$13/month or $130/yearSave $26 with an annual subscription
Advanced
$26/month or $260/yearSave $52 with an annual subscription
Event history
Event history
Event history
30 days of event-based video history
Catch highlights of what happened on your camera
Whole-home history
Know what all your devices are up to
Alerts & detection
Alerts & detection
Alerts & detection
Built-in intelligent alerts
—— Person seen Activity or animal detection Vehicle detection Motion in Activity Zone
Intelligent alerts
Person seenActivity or animal detection Vehicle detecion Motion in Activity Zone
Intelligent alerts
Person seenActivity or animal detection Vehicle detection Motion in Activity Zone
Sound detection
Person talkingGlass breaking Smoke/carbon monoxide alarm
Sound detection
Person talkingGlass breaking Smoke/carbon monoxide alarm
Gemini features
Gemini features
Gemini features
App controls
App controls
App controls
Live view
Live view
Live view
Talk & Listen
Talk & Listen
Talk & Listen