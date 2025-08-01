Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)

Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)

CA$129.99
Free delivery

Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)

CA$129.99
Free delivery

More insight inside with 2K and Gemini.

Keep your home more secure with Gemini, Google’s most capable AI. Gemini features require a Google Home Premium subscription (sold separately).,,,
CA$129.99

More insight inside with 2K and Gemini.

Keep your home more secure with Gemini, Google’s most capable AI. Gemini features require a Google Home Premium subscription (sold separately).,,,
CA$129.99

More insight inside with 2K and Gemini.

Keep your home more secure with Gemini, Google’s most capable AI. Gemini features require a Google Home Premium subscription (sold separately).,,,
CA$129.99

More insight inside with 2K and Gemini.

Keep your home more secure with Gemini, Google’s most capable AI. Gemini features require a Google Home Premium subscription (sold separately).,,,
CA$129.99
Nest Cam Indoor in the colour Snow resting on top of a book
Nest Cam Indoor in the colour Snow resting on top of a book
Intense closeup of the lens of Nest Cam Indoor in the colour Snow
Intense closeup of the lens of Nest Cam Indoor in the colour Snow
Nest Cam Indoor in the colour Snow, at a side angle, with the green LED lit
Nest Cam Indoor in the colour Snow, at a side angle, with the green LED lit
Nest Cam Indoor in the colour Snow, from the front, with the green LED lit
Nest Cam Indoor in the colour Snow, from the front, with the green LED lit
<b>Back of Nest Cam Indoor in the colour Snow, displaying the wired power adapter</b>
Back of Nest Cam Indoor in the colour Snow, displaying the wired power adapter
Nest Cam Indoor in the colour Snow resting on top of a book Image 1 of 5.
Get one month of Google Home Premium on us when you purchase a Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen).
Get one month of Google Home Premium on us when you purchase a Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen).
Get one month of Google Home Premium on us when you purchase a Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen).
Get one month of Google Home Premium on us when you purchase a Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen).
Unlock a safer smart home with searchable video history, detailed event descriptions, 10 days of 24/7 video history and more.,
Unlock a safer smart home with searchable video history, detailed event descriptions, 10 days of 24/7 video history and more.,
Get one month of Google Home Premium on us when you purchase a Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen).
Get one month of Google Home Premium on us when you purchase a Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen).
Get one month of Google Home Premium on us when you purchase a Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen).
Get one month of Google Home Premium on us when you purchase a Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen).
Unlock a safer smart home with searchable video history, detailed event descriptions, 10 days of 24/7 video history and more.,
Unlock a safer smart home with searchable video history, detailed event descriptions, 10 days of 24/7 video history and more.,

Meet the smarter, sharper wired Nest Cam Indoor.

Enhanced security with Gemini.
Go back to see what you missed.,
2K video, day and night.,
Works with your favourite compatible devices.
Made to keep your data safe.
Ranked #1 in image quality for 2026 indoor cameras by DXOMARK.,
Ranked #1 in image quality for 2026 indoor cameras by DXOMARK.,

Our most capable and intelligent home security, built with Gemini.

Search your video history, get detailed event descriptions, and more with a Google Home Premium subscription.

Search your video history with help from Gemini. Just ask about something and get an event description with the relevant video clips.

Get a detailed notification as soon as something happens. Gemini sends you the update.

Skip the guesswork. Get the full story. Gemini adds context so you can see what led up to the alert.

Catch up on your home at a glance.

Gemini summarises hours of recorded events into a quick daily recap, so you’ll never miss a thing.
A request in the Google Home app that says: "When no one is home on weekday mornings, turn off all lights"
A request in the Google Home app that says: "When no one is home on weekday mornings, turn off all lights"
A request in the Google Home app that says: "When no one is home on weekday mornings, turn off all lights"
A request in the Google Home app that says: "When no one is home on weekday mornings, turn off all lights"

Set up automations with a simple ask.

Just tell your Nest Cam what to do in the Google Home app, like 'Save energy while I’m at work.' Gemini sets the automation.,
See what a smarter home can do with a Google Home Premium subscription.
See what a smarter home can do with a Google Home Premium subscription.
See what a smarter home can do with a Google Home Premium subscription.
See what a smarter home can do with a Google Home Premium subscription.
See what a smarter home can do with a Google Home Premium subscription.
See what a smarter home can do with a Google Home Premium subscription.
See what a smarter home can do with a Google Home Premium subscription.
See what a smarter home can do with a Google Home Premium subscription.

Catch what counts, right on time.

Built-in tools for better peace of mind.
Nest Cam footage of a teenager kicking a soccer ball in a home entryway, knocking over a nearby vase. This triggers a Google Home app notification that says "Person seen, entryway"
Nest Cam footage of a teenager kicking a soccer ball in a home entryway, knocking over a nearby vase. This triggers a Google Home app notification that says "Person seen, entryway"
Intelligent alerts

Get notified when a person or animal moves through your space.

Get notified when a person or animal moves through your space.

Nest Cam footage of a living room, with an Activity Zone labeled "Living Room" covering the main living area. The Activity Zone is indicated by a pink polygon with adjustment points along the perimeter
Nest Cam footage of a living room, with an Activity Zone labeled "Living Room" covering the main living area. The Activity Zone is indicated by a pink polygon with adjustment points along the perimeter
Activity Zones

Set customized activity zones, so you only get notified where it counts.

Set customized activity zones, so you only get notified where it counts.

A list of timestamped events labelled 'Animal seen' and 'Person seen' with thumbnail previews of each event
A list of timestamped events labelled 'Animal seen' and 'Person seen' with thumbnail previews of each event
Event history

Replay key moments with 6 hours of 10-second video previews included.

Or get up to 10 days of 24/7 video history and up to 60 days of event history with Google Home Premium.,

Replay key moments with 6 hours of 10-second video previews included.

Or get up to 10 days of 24/7 video history and up to 60 days of event history with Google Home Premium.,

See everything clear as day. And night.

View it all with 2K video, our highest resolution yet.,

Low light, high detail. Colours stay vivid, even after sunset.

Our widest, tallest field of view yet, for a fuller picture.

Zoom in on what matters. Crop out what doesn’t.

Always at home. Even when you’re not.

The Favorites tab on Google Home for a home called Spring Street. Favorites include Nest Cam live feed and climate controls
The Favorites tab on Google Home for a home called Spring Street. Favorites include Nest Cam live feed and climate controls
A smartphone screen displays a vertical list of recently recorded video clips
A smartphone screen displays a vertical list of recently recorded video clips

Smarter access.  Wherever you are.

With the Google Home app, you can check your camera’s live feed right from the home screen and view your video history as a timeline or event list to easily find the moments that matter to you.,
The Favorites tab on Google Home for a home called Spring Street. Favorites include Nest Cam live feed and climate controls
The Favorites tab on Google Home for a home called Spring Street. Favorites include Nest Cam live feed and climate controls
A smartphone screen displays a vertical list of recently recorded video clips
A smartphone screen displays a vertical list of recently recorded video clips
A TV displays a Google Home side panel labelled "Spring Street Home", with options to manage Nest Cam, lighting, climate controls, and more
A TV displays a Google Home side panel labelled "Spring Street Home", with options to manage Nest Cam, lighting, climate controls, and more

Works seamlessly with your favourite compatible devices.

Access your Nest Cam Indoor's feed across your Google TV Streamer, Nest displays, Pixel tablet and more.
A TV displays a Google Home side panel labelled "Spring Street Home", with options to manage Nest Cam, lighting, climate controls, and more
A TV displays a Google Home side panel labelled "Spring Street Home", with options to manage Nest Cam, lighting, climate controls, and more

Smart and secure,from the inside out.

Protection that fits right in.

Nest Cam uses encrypted video, two-step verification and enhanced security through your Google Account to help protect your privacy. And a green LED lets you know when the camera is processing or streaming video.
<b>Closeup side angle of Nest Cam in the colour Snow against a light pink background</b>
<b>Closeup side angle of Nest Cam in the colour Snow against a light pink background</b>

Thoughtfully made. Built to last.

Nest Cam Indoor is made with recycled materials, including 28% plastic.
A hand reaches toward a Nest Cam, which sits on a kitchen shelf next to a vase with pink flowers
A hand reaches toward a Nest Cam, which sits on a kitchen shelf next to a vase with pink flowers
A hand reaches toward a Nest Cam, which sits on a kitchen shelf next to a vase with pink flowers
A hand reaches toward a Nest Cam, which sits on a kitchen shelf next to a vase with pink flowers

Get set up quick.

Just set it on a table or mount it on a wall - the hinge makes it easy to find the perfect angle.

See what smarter security looks like.

A montage of Nest Cam Indoor’s features that help a user discover what happened to their damaged shoe. Nest Cam shows clips of their dog escaping from a playpen and chewing on the shoe
A montage of Nest Cam Indoor’s features that help a user discover what happened to their damaged shoe. Nest Cam shows clips of their dog escaping from a playpen and chewing on the shoe

One epic subscription for all your Google devices.

Get cutting edge security features across your entire smart home - all through one
Google Home Premium subscription
.

Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)

Included
  • 2K video with HDR
    See everything clear as day.  And night.
  • Zoom & crop
    Focus on what matters most.
  • Built-in intelligent alerts
    Intelligent alerts for person, animal and vehicle.
  • Activity Zones
    Alerts for areas that matter most.
  • 6 hours of event video previews (clips up to 10 seconds)
    See what you've missed.

Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)

Included
  • 2K video with HDR
    See everything clear as day.  And night.
  • Zoom & crop
    Focus on what matters most.
  • Built-in intelligent alerts
    Intelligent alerts for person, animal and vehicle.
  • Activity Zones
    Alerts for areas that matter most.
  • 6 hours of event video previews (clips up to 10 seconds)
    See what you've missed.

Standard

$13/month or $130/year. Save $26 with an annual subscription


Everything included, plus:

  • 30 days of event-based video history
    Catch the moments that matter.
  • Intelligent alerts
    Smarter alerts for faces, packages, and sounds.
  • Alerts with zoomed-in previews
    Know what’s up, on the spot.
  • Help me create
    Create easy home automations.
  • Whole-home history
    Know what all your devices are up to.

Standard

$13/month or $130/year. Save $26 with an annual subscription


Everything included, plus:

  • 30 days of event-based video history
    Catch the moments that matter.
  • Intelligent alerts
    Smarter alerts for faces, packages, and sounds.
  • Alerts with zoomed-in previews
    Know what’s up, on the spot.
  • Help me create
    Create easy home automations.
  • Whole-home history
    Know what all your devices are up to.

Advanced

$26/month or $260/year. Save $26 with an annual subscription


Everything in Standard, plus:

  • 60 days of event-based video history
    Catch the moments that matter.
  • 10 days of 24/7 continuous video history
    See who, what, when, where and how.
  • Descriptive notifications
    Get the fuller picture behind every alert.
  • Search video history
    Scroll less, find more.
  • Event descriptions
    Get all the details from Google Home Premium with Gemini.
  • Daily summaries
    Catch up on your home at a glance.

Advanced

$26/month or $260/year. Save $26 with an annual subscription


Everything in Standard, plus:

  • 60 days of event-based video history
    Catch the moments that matter.
  • 10 days of 24/7 continuous video history
    See who, what, when, where and how.
  • Descriptive notifications
    Get the fuller picture behind every alert.
  • Search video history
    Scroll less, find more.
  • Event descriptions
    Get all the details from Google Home Premium with Gemini.
  • Daily summaries
    Catch up on your home at a glance.

Which Nest Cam is right for you?

Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)
Nest Cam Indoor or Outdoor (battery)
Viewing

Resolution

Resolution

2K HDR
1080p HDR

Field of view

Field of view

152°
Diagonal
130°
Diagonal

Aspect Ratio

Aspect Ratio

16:9
16:9

Intelligence

Intelligence

Built-in intelligent alerts
for person, animal, vehicle
Built-in intelligent alerts
for person, animal, vehicle

Video history

Video history

6 hours of event video previews
Clips up to 10 seconds
Three hours of event-based video history
Clips up to three minutes

Additional video history

Additional video history

Up to 60 days of event-based video history
with Google Home Premium
Up to 10 days of 24/7 continuous video history
with Google Home Premium
Up to 60 days of event-based video history
with Google Home Premium
Up to 10 days of 24/7 continuous video history
with Google Home Premium and wired setup (power cable sold separately).

Why buy on the Google Store?

Free delivery.
Free delivery.
Get Google Home Premium.
Get Google Home Premium.

Frequently asked questions.

Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen) requires the Google Home app and a free Google Account - it is not compatible with the Nest app or the home.nest.com site. You can also use a web browser like Chrome to view Nest cameras and doorbells you have in the mobile Home app. You can open Google Home for web on a computer or mobile device.
Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen) comes with everything that’s needed to set it up. For more information on installation, you can read this Help Centre article.

Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)

Price

130

Resolution

2K HDR

Field of view

152 degrees diagonal

Colours

Snow • Hazel • Berry

Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery)

Price

240

Resolution

1080p HDR

Field of view

130 degrees diagonal

Colours

Snow

With event-based video history, you can watch and save video clips of important activity that happened inside your home. Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen) comes with 6 hours of included event video previews - 10 second clips of activity - or you can upgrade to a Google Home Premium Standard or Google Home Premium Advanced subscription to extend this to up to 30 or 60 days, depending on your plan.

24/7 continuous video history allows you to record everything that’s happening at your door - before, during and after an event. With continuous video history, you get everything that event-based video offers, plus a video record of every moment between your recorded events. With a Google Home Premium Advanced subscription, you unlock continuous recording for up to 10 days on Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen).

Unlock a safer, more powerful smart home with Google Home Premium. Choose the Standard plan and get 30 days of event video history. Or step up to the Advanced plan and get 60 days of event video history and 10 days of 24/7 continuous video history. The Advanced plan also brings home the capabilities of Gemini, like detailed event descriptions and searching your video history. Learn more about Google Home Premium subscription.

One epic subscription for all your Google devices.

Get cutting edge security features across your entire smart home - all through one
Google Home Premium subscription
.
Included with Nest Cams
Standard
$13/month or $130/yearSave $26 with an annual subscription
Advanced
$26/month or $260/yearSave $52 with an annual subscription

Event history

Event history

Event history

6 hours of event video previews
30 days of event-based video history
Catch highlights of what happened on your camera
60 days of event-based video history
Catch more highlights of what happened on your camera
Whole-home history
Know what all your devices are up to
Whole-home history
Know what all your devices are up to
10 days of 24/7 continuous video history
See who, what, where, when, and how

Alerts & detection

Alerts & detection

Alerts & detection

Built-in intelligent alerts
Person seenActivity or animal detectionVehicle detectionMotion in Activity Zone
Intelligent alerts
Person seenActivity or animal detectionVehicle detecionMotion in Activity Zone
Intelligent alerts
Person seenActivity or animal detectionVehicle detectionMotion in Activity Zone
Sound detection
Person talkingGlass breakingSmoke/carbon monoxide alarm
Sound detection
Person talkingGlass breakingSmoke/carbon monoxide alarm
Alerts with zoomed-in previews
Know what’s up, on the spot
Alerts with zoomed-in previews
Know what’s up, on the spot

Gemini features

Gemini features

Gemini features

Help me create
Create easy home automations
Help me create
Create easy home automations
Descriptive notifications
Get the fuller picture behind every alert
Search video history
Scroll less, find more
Event descriptions
Get all the details from Google Home Premium with Gemini
Daily summaries
Catch up on your home at a glance

App controls

App controls

App controls

Live view
Live view
Live view
Talk & Listen
Talk & Listen
Talk & Listen

Level up your smart home.

Google Home Premium with Gemini unlocks the powers of your smart home. Purchase the newest Nest Cam to subscribe.
New

Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)

More insight inside with 2K and Gemini.
New

Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)

More insight inside with 2K and Gemini.
New

Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)

More insight inside with 2K and Gemini.
Google apps