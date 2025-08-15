Smart Doorbell Cameras from Nest

Know more at your front door.

New

Nest Doorbell  (wired, 3rd gen)

2K sharp. Gemini smarts. At your door.,
Nest Doorbell wired 3rd gen in Snow color
Nest Doorbell wired 3rd gen in Snow color

Nest Doorbell
(battery)

Know more. On any door.
Nest Doorbell with battery in Snow color
Nest Doorbell with battery in Snow color

Our most capable and intelligent home security, built with Gemini.

With a Google Home Premium subscription, your Nest Doorbell gets advanced features built with Gemini - including searchable history and detailed descriptions.,

Our most capable and intelligent home security, built with Gemini.

With a Google Home Premium subscription, your Nest Doorbell gets advanced features built with Gemini - including searchable history and detailed descriptions.,

Search your video history with help from Gemini. Just ask about something and get an event description with the relevant video clips.

Get a smart recap of the day. Gemini pulls the key moments into one simple summary.

A home automation request to Gemini that says, "15 minutes after sunset, turn on all outdoor lights and send a notification"
A home automation request to Gemini that says, "15 minutes after sunset, turn on all outdoor lights and send a notification"

Just tell your Nest Cam what to do in the Google Home app, like “Make the home safer at night.” Gemini sets the automation.,

A collage of tiles, including Nest Cam footage and Gemini prompts in the Google Home app
Google Home Premium

Keeping you even more aware and informed.

Get more details about what’s happening, up to 60 days of video history, and easier ways to search.
A collage of tiles, including Nest Cam footage and Gemini prompts in the Google Home app
Google Home Premium

Keeping you even more aware and informed.

Get more details about what’s happening, up to 60 days of video history, and easier ways to search.
A collage of tiles, including Nest Cam footage and Gemini prompts in the Google Home app
Google Home Premium

Keeping you even more aware and informed.

Get more details about what’s happening, up to 60 days of video history, and easier ways to search.
A collage of tiles, including Nest Cam footage and Gemini prompts in the Google Home app
Google Home Premium

Keeping you even more aware and informed.

Get more details about what’s happening, up to 60 days of video history, and easier ways to search.

More smarts at your doorstep.

Keep an eye on what's important to you with built-in intelligent alerts, sharp video, and more in the Google Home app.
A delivery worker rings a Nest Doorbell, which triggers a Google Home alert that says "Package seen, now, front door"
A delivery worker rings a Nest Doorbell, which triggers a Google Home alert that says "Package seen, now, front door"

Only the alerts that you want.

Get alerts just for things you care about, like people, packages, vehicles, and animals. You can also set Activity Zones that cover only the areas you want to be notified about.

Only the alerts that you want.

Get alerts just for things you care about, like people, packages, vehicles, and animals. You can also set Activity Zones that cover only the areas you want to be notified about.
The image depicts a smartphone screen showing a live feed from a Nest camera, capturing a person delivering a package and a list of recorded events.
The image depicts a smartphone screen showing a live feed from a Nest camera, capturing a person delivering a package and a list of recorded events.

Go back in time.

Get three hours free of charge of event-based video history and unlock continuous video recording with a Google Home Premium subscription.

Go back in time.

Get three hours free of charge of event-based video history and unlock continuous video recording with a Google Home Premium subscription.
Nest Doorbell footage of a yellow Labrador waiting outside a house at night. The dog is clearly visible despite the lack of light outside
Nest Doorbell footage of a yellow Labrador waiting outside a house at night. The dog is clearly visible despite the lack of light outside

Crisp details, day or night.

Don't miss a thing with ultra-clear HDR video and 960p resolution.,

Crisp details, day or night.

Don't miss a thing with ultra-clear HDR video and 960p resolution.,
The Favorites tab on Google Home for a home called Spring Street. Favorites include Nest Cam live feed and climate controls
The Favorites tab on Google Home for a home called Spring Street. Favorites include Nest Cam live feed and climate controls

The Google Home app. Designed for simplicity.

A single place to set up, manage, automate, and control thousands of compatible devices in your home.

The Google Home app. Designed for simplicity.

A single place to set up, manage, automate, and control thousands of compatible devices in your home.

Which Nest Doorbell is right for you?

Nest Doorbell(wired, 3rd gen)
Nest Doorbell(battery)

Resolution

Resolution

2K HDR
960p HDR

Field of view

Field of view

166°
Diagonal
145°
Diagonal

Aspect Ratio

Aspect Ratio

1:1
3:4

Intelligence

Intelligence

Built-in intelligent alerts
for person, animal, vehicle, package
Built-in intelligent alerts
for person, animal, vehicle, package

Video history

Video history

6 hours of event video previews
Clips up to 10 seconds
3 hours of event video previews
Clips up to 10 seconds

Additional video history

Additional video history

Up to 60 days of event video history
with Google Home Premium
Up to 10 days of 24/7 continuous video history
with Google Home Premium
Up to 60 days of event video history
with Google Home Premium

Power source

Power source

Must be connected to a 16–24VAC, 10–40VA, 50/60Hz doorbell transformer.
Built-in rechargeable Li-Ion battery, 6 Ah, 3.65V. Learn more at
g.co/nest/camlife
.

Home security designed around you.

Closeup of Nest Doorbell's camera lens, with the green LED underneath the lens lit
Closeup of Nest Doorbell's camera lens, with the green LED underneath the lens lit

Every day you're safer with Google.

Google Nest Doorbells encrypt video to keep your data private, include two-step verification for automatic protection, and provide enhanced security through your Google account.
Closeup of Nest Doorbell's camera lens, with the green LED underneath the lens lit
Closeup of Nest Doorbell's camera lens, with the green LED underneath the lens lit
A hand presses the button to ring a Nest Doorbell in Ivy color
A hand presses the button to ring a Nest Doorbell in Ivy color
A hand presses the button to ring an Ash-colored Nest Cam Doorbell
A hand presses the button to ring an Ash-colored Nest Cam Doorbell

Designs that reuse and reduce.

Nest Doorbells are sustainably made, and built to withstand rain, wind and snow. And they’re designed to complement any home. And it’s made from 45% recycled materials.

Why buy on the Google Store?

Call 800-660-2804 to add 24/7 professional security monitoring from ADT.
Call 800-660-2804 to add 24/7 professional security monitoring from ADT.
Free delivery and returns.
Free delivery and returns.

One epic subscription for all your Google devices.

Get cutting edge security features across your entire smart home - all through one Google Home Premium subscription.
Included with Nest Doorbells
Standard
Advanced
£8/month or £80/yearSave £16 with an annual subscription
£16/month or £160/yearSave £32 with an annual subscription

Event history

Event history

Event history

Three hours of event video previews*
30 days of event-based video history
Catch highlights of what happened on your doorbell
60 days of event-based video history
Catch even more highlights of what happened on your doorbell
Whole-home history
Know what all your devices are up to
Whole-home history
Know what all your devices are up to
10 days of 24/7 continuous video history
See who, what, where, when and how

Alerts & detection

Alerts & detection

Alerts & detection

Built-in intelligent alerts
-Package detectionPerson seenActivity or animal detecionVehicle detecionMotion in Activity Zone
Intelligent alerts
Familiar facesPackage detectionPerson seenActivity or animal detectionVehicle detectionMotion in Activity Zones
Intelligent alerts
Familiar facesPackage detectionPerson seenActivity or animal detectionVehicle detectionMotion in Activity Zones
Alerts with zoomed-in previews
Know what’s up, on the spot.
Alerts with zoomed-in previews
Know what's up, on the spot

Gemini features

Gemini features

Gemini features

Help me create
Create easy home automations
Help me create
Create easy home automations
Create custom automations
Build custom automations with help from Gemini
More detailed notifications
Get the fuller picture behind every alert
Daily summaries**
Catch up on your home at a glance.

App controls

App controls

App controls

Live view
Live view
Live view
Talk & Listen
Talk & Listen
Talk & Listen

Level up your smart home.

Google Home Premium with Gemini unlocks the powers of your smart home. Purchase the newest Google Nest Doorbell to subscribe.
New

Nest Doorbell  (wired, 3rd gen)

2K sharp. Gemini smarts. At your door.,
<b>Front and back of a Pixel 8 in the colour Hazel.</b>
<b>Front and back of a Pixel 8 in the colour Hazel.</b>

Nest Doorbell
(battery)

Know more. On any door.
<b>Front and back of a Pixel 8 in the colour Hazel.</b>
<b>Front and back of a Pixel 8 in the colour Hazel.</b>
Google apps