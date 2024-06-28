Nest Thermostats - Keep Comfortable and Help Save Energy - Google Store

Shop smart thermostatsthat help you save.

Nest thermostats keep you cosy, help save energy and fit into your home. And you can save even more with rebates and incentives.

Nest Learning
Thermostat

Nest's smartest and most advanced thermostat yet, packaged in an evolution of our iconic design.
Three Nest Learning Thermostats side by side in the colours Polished Gold, Polished Silver and Polished Obsidian.
Three Nest Learning Thermostats side by side in the colours Polished Gold, Polished Silver and Polished Obsidian.

Nest
Thermostat

Energy-saving essentials at a cosy price.
Three Nest Learning Thermostats side by side in the colours Sand, Snow and Charcoal.
Three Nest Learning Thermostats side by side in the colours Sand, Snow and Charcoal.

Find the best Nest thermostat for your home.

Comfort and savings.

Nest thermostats are built with helpful features, no matter which one you choose.

Comfort and savings.

Nest thermostats are built with helpful features, no matter which one you choose.
The Nest Learning Thermostat in the colour Polished Silver set to 21 degrees.

Save at home and away.

With energy-saving smarts, Nest helps you get the most out of your home's energy, while spending less.
A Google Home notification alerting about a potentially urgent cooling system issue overlaid on a phone with pink quartz wallpaper.

Monitor your HVAC.

Nest thermostats help to actively detect hard-to-spot issues, remind you when it's time for new filters and more.
The Google Home app displaying a downstairs thermostat set to 20 degrees using Comfort temps.

Get comfortable with
the Google Home app.

Programme your Nest thermostat and adjust the temperature of your home with the Google Home app.
A person adjusting their Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Gold color from 21 to 22 degrees.

Make it feel at home.

They are thoughtfully designed with high-quality materials and intuitive, crisp displays.
The Nest Learning Thermostat in the colour Polished Silver set to 21 degrees.

Save at home and away.

With energy-saving smarts, Nest helps you get the most out of your home's energy, while spending less.
The Google Home app displaying a downstairs thermostat set to 20 degrees using Comfort temps.

Get comfortable with
the Google Home app.

Programme your Nest thermostat and adjust the temperature of your home with the Google Home app.
A Google Home notification alerting about a potentially urgent cooling system issue overlaid on a phone with pink quartz wallpaper.

Monitor your HVAC.

Nest thermostats help to actively detect hard-to-spot issues, remind you when it's time for new filters and more.
A person adjusting their Nest Learning Thermostat in the Polished Gold color from 21 to 22 degrees.

Make it feel at home.

They are thoughtfully designed with high-quality materials and intuitive, crisp displays.

With a Nest thermostat, people can also track how much energy they use every day and see how they can use less.


Since 2011, Nest thermostats have saved an estimated

207,582,544,650
kWh of energy

What Nest thermostat is right for your home?

Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)
Nest Thermostat
Do not announce
Borderless display
60% larger crystal lens display.
Customisable home screen
with Dynamic Farsight.
Crisp display
with mirrored glass lens.
-
Do not announce
Includes one Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)
to help manage hot and cold spots.
Do not announce
Not compatible with the Nest Temperature Sensor
Do not announce
Automatically creates a schedule
by learning your routine and preferences.
Can accept energy-saving suggestions
in the Google Home app.
Do not announce
Guided schedule setup
in the Google Home app.
Do not announce
Energy-savings smarts
Smart Schedule
Adaptive Eco
Seasonal Savings
Natural heating and cooling
Smart ventilation
Do not announce
Energy-savings smarts
Quick Schedule and Savings Finder
Eco
Seasonal Savings
Do not announce
The Nest thermostat that works with the most HVAC systems
Including compatibility with ventilation, humidifier and dehumidifier systems.
Do not announce
Works with 85% of systems
Some systems, including heating-only, cooling-only, zone-controlled and heat pump systems, require a Nest Power Connector or C wire.

Accessorise your thermostat.

A white Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) against a white background.
Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)
Find the best place to put your sensor – the thermostat will then set the temperature for that specific room.
A white Nest Thermostat Trim Kit against a white background.
Nest Thermostat Trim Kit
For the Nest Thermostat, cover wall imperfections from your old thermostat. Use the included steel plate to install the new one over an electrical box.
A white Nest Power Connector against a white background.
Nest Power Connector
For both thermostats, get a simple and affordable alternative to the C wire to connect them to a power source.

Accessorise your thermostat.

A white Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) against a white background.
Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)
Find the best place to put your sensor – the thermostat will then set the temperature for that specific room.
A white Nest Thermostat Trim Kit against a white background.
Nest Thermostat Trim Kit
For the Nest Thermostat, cover wall imperfections from your old thermostat. Use the included steel plate to install the new one over an electrical box.
A white Nest Power Connector against a white background.
Nest Power Connector
For both thermostats, get a simple and affordable alternative to the C wire to connect them to a power source.
Our ambition

Making accessible products that are better for the planet.

A mosaic of Nest thermostats, design process and sustainable materials.
A mosaic of Nest thermostats, design process and sustainable materials.
Free delivery.
Free delivery.
Device recycling.
Device recycling.
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