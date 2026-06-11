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Magic Capture. Only on Google Pixel.
Catch the memory. Stay in the moment.
Experience the evolution of our award-winning camera with Magic Capture, a new way to take photos and videos. With one tap, Google Pixel captures the best moments, edits them and curates them into easily shareable collections.