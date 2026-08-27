Yale® Smart Lock with Matter - Google Store

Yale® Smart Lock with Matter

Yale® Smart Lock with Matter

Welcome home to smarter access, designed for Google Home.

Meet the Yale® Smart Lock with Matter designed for Google Home for access management from wherever you are, custom passcodes for guests, and 24/7 real-time alerts from your phone. With built-in Matter technology, the Yale Smart Lock connects effortlessly to Google Home. Feel the difference of a home that works for you—connected and always in sync.
Choose your colour
Image of a dog displayed on a Nest Hub resting on a table.
Image of a dog displayed on a Nest Hub resting on a table.

Matter and Thread onboard for snappy and dependable control

With Matter built into the lock, you'll get a seamless setup experience using the Google Home app, snappy responsiveness and performance you can depend on. Connecting wirelessly via Thread, the lock offers faster operation over greater distances than Wi-Fi, and up to 12 months of battery life.

* Requires a Matter hub for Google Home and a Thread border router for Matter compatibility and remote access.Learn more.

Matter and Thread onboard for snappy and dependable control

With Matter built into the lock, you'll get a seamless setup experience using the Google Home app, snappy responsiveness and performance you can depend on. Connecting wirelessly via Thread, the lock offers faster operation over greater distances than Wi-Fi, and up to 12 months of battery life.

* Requires a Matter hub for Google Home and a Thread border router for Matter compatibility and remote access.Learn more.

A woman is holding a Pixel 10 Pro smartphone and gazing intently at the screen.
A woman is holding a Pixel 10 Pro smartphone and gazing intently at the screen.

Feel closer to home — wherever you are

Whether you're at work, on vacation, or just out for the day, you deserve to know that your home is safe. Use the Google Home app to stay connected to what matters most—get real-time alerts, let trusted guests in, view a full activity feed, and more.,

Feel closer to home — wherever you are

Whether you're at work, on vacation, or just out for the day, you deserve to know that your home is safe. Use the Google Home app to stay connected to what matters most—get real-time alerts, let trusted guests in, view a full activity feed, and more.,

Front door unlocked message displaying on a Pixel 8 Pro phone.
Front door unlocked message displaying on a Pixel 8 Pro phone.
A Nest Doorbell mounted next to a Yale® Smart Lock with Matter.
A Nest Doorbell mounted next to a Yale® Smart Lock with Matter.
Front door unlocked message displaying on a Pixel 8 Pro phone.
Front door unlocked message displaying on a Pixel 8 Pro phone.

Redefine how you come and go. With customizable entry codes, complete app control, and a physical key as a backup, you'll always have a way in. Plus, easily set permanent, scheduled, or temporary codes for guests and manage everything from wherever life takes you.

A Nest Doorbell mounted next to a Yale® Smart Lock with Matter.
A Nest Doorbell mounted next to a Yale® Smart Lock with Matter.

Show off your front door with the Yale Smart Lock with Matter, designed to perfectly complement the Nest Doorbell. Not only does it look great, but it also works seamlessly with your Nest Doorbell— giving you on-the-go monitoring and access through the Google Home app.

Dimensions and weight

Length 22.4 mm

Width 65 mm

Height 137.7

Weight 1360.8 g

Colours

Snow

Matte Black

Ash

What's in the box

Yale® Smart Lock with Matter

Manual

Exterior keypad

Interior lock

DoorSense door ajar sensor

4 AA alkaline batteries

Strike Plate

Key

Adjustable deadbolt

Reset pin

Mounting plate

Screws

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