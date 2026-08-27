Nest Thermostat E - It’s Easy to Save Energy with Nest - Google Store
Nest Thermostat E
£199
or £8.29/month with 24-month financing*
Nest Thermostat E
£199
or £8.29/month with 24-month financing*
It's easy to save energy.
Meet the Nest Thermostat E.
Turn it up or down from anywhere.
You can change the temperature with the Nest app on your phone, tablet or laptop. Or just use your voice with your home assistant.
Turn it up or down from anywhere.
You can change the temperature with the Nest app on your phone, tablet or laptop. Or just use your voice with your home assistant.
It saves energy. And keeps you cosy.
It saves energy. And keeps you cosy.
The Nest Thermostat E is all set with a simple schedule to help you save from day one. It knows when everyone has left the house, then turns itself down so that you're not heating an empty home. And when you change to an energy-saving temperature, you'll see the Nest Leaf.
It saves energy. And keeps you cosy.
It saves energy. And keeps you cosy.
The Nest Thermostat E is all set with a simple schedule to help you save from day one. It knows when everyone has left the house, then turns itself down so that you're not heating an empty home. And when you change to an energy-saving temperature, you'll see the Nest Leaf.
It saves energy. And keeps you cosy.
The Nest Thermostat E is all set with a simple schedule to help you save from day one. It knows when everyone has left the house, then turns itself down so that you're not heating an empty home. And when you change to an energy-saving temperature, you'll see the Nest Leaf.
It saves energy. And keeps you cosy.
The Nest Thermostat E is all set with a simple schedule to help you save from day one. It knows when everyone has left the house, then turns itself down so that you're not heating an empty home. And when you change to an energy-saving temperature, you'll see the Nest Leaf.
Meet the Heat Link E.
The Heat Link E connects to your heating system and works with the Nest Thermostat E to turn on and off or modulate the heat. It can also sense the temperature in the room.
Meet the Heat Link E.
The Heat Link E connects to your heating system and works with the Nest Thermostat E to turn on and off or modulate the heat. It can also sense the temperature in the room.
It blends in beautifully.
It blends in beautifully.
The frosted display shows you the temperature when you’re up close, then it all disappears when you walk away. And you can place the Nest Thermostat E on a table or desk in a room that matters most.
It’s easy to install yourself.
Most people install the Nest Thermostat E in 60 minutes or less, because you don’t need to access your heating system. The Heat Link E goes in the same spot as your current wired thermostat. And you can put the Nest Thermostat E anywhere you like.
It’s easy to install yourself.
Most people install the Nest Thermostat E in 60 minutes or less, because you don’t need to access your heating system. The Heat Link E goes in the same spot as your current wired thermostat. And you can put the Nest Thermostat E anywhere you like.
It’s easy to install yourself.
Most people install the Nest Thermostat E in 60 minutes or less, because you don’t need to access your heating system. The Heat Link E goes in the same spot as your current wired thermostat. And you can put the Nest Thermostat E anywhere you like.
It’s easy to install yourself.
Most people install the Nest Thermostat E in 60 minutes or less, because you don’t need to access your heating system. The Heat Link E goes in the same spot as your current wired thermostat. And you can put the Nest Thermostat E anywhere you like.