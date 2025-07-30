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Nest indoor and outdoor smart security cameras – Google Store

Don't miss a moment that matters.

New
Angle view of Nest Cam Outdoor (wired, 2nd gen)
Nest Cam Outdoor (wired)
New
Angle view of Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)
Nest Cam Indoor (wired)
Angle view of Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery)
Nest Cam (battery)
Angle view of Nest Cam with floodlight (wired)
Nest Cam with floodlight
Angle view of the Nest Cam Outdoor (wired, 2nd gen) and Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)
Compare
  • New

    Nest Cam Outdoor (wired, 2nd gen)

    Outsmart the unknown with 2K and Gemini.,
    New

    Nest Cam Outdoor (wired, 2nd gen)

    Outsmart the unknown with 2K and Gemini.,
    Nest Cam Outdoor wired 2nd gen in Snow color at a side angle
    Nest Cam Outdoor wired 2nd gen in Snow color at a side angle
  • New

    Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)

    More insight inside with 2K and Gemini.,
    New

    Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)

    More insight inside with 2K and Gemini.,
    Intense closeup of the lens of Nest Cam Indoor wired 3rd gen in Snow color
    Intense closeup of the lens of Nest Cam Indoor wired 3rd gen in Snow color

Our most capable and intelligent home security, built with Gemini.

With a Google Home Premium subscription, your Nest Cam gets advanced features built with Gemini - including searchable history and detailed descriptions.

Search your video history with help from Gemini. Just ask about something and get an event description with the relevant video clips.

The image depicts a smartphone screen displaying a Nest app notification
The image depicts a smartphone screen displaying a Nest app notification

Skip the guesswork. Get the full story. Gemini adds context so you can see what led up to the alert.

A home automation request to Gemini that says "When no one is home on weekday mornings, turn off all lights."
A home automation request to Gemini that says "When no one is home on weekday mornings, turn off all lights."

Just type what you want to automate in the Google Home app. Or choose from preset automation ideas.,

A collage that includes Nest Cam, Nest Cam footage, and Google Home automation requests
Google Home Premium

Keeping you even more aware and informed.

Get more details about what’s happening, up to 60 days of video history, and easier ways to search.
Google Home Premium

Keeping you even more aware and informed.

Get more details about what’s happening, up to 60 days of video history, and easier ways to search.
A collage that includes Nest Cam, Nest Cam footage, and Google Home automation requests
A collage that includes Nest Cam, Nest Cam footage, and Google Home automation requests
Google Home Premium

Keeping you even more aware and informed.

Get more details about what’s happening, up to 60 days of video history, and easier ways to search.
Google Home Premium

Keeping you even more aware and informed.

Get more details about what’s happening, up to 60 days of video history, and easier ways to search.
A collage that includes Nest Cam, Nest Cam footage, and Google Home automation requests

A smarter home, all around.

Keep an eye on what’s important to you with built-in alerts, sharp video, and 6 hours of included Event video history, all in the Google Home app.
Nest Cam footage of a rabbit in a garden, which triggers a Google Home alert that says "Animal seen, now, garden".
Nest Cam footage of a rabbit in a garden, which triggers a Google Home alert that says "Animal seen, now, garden".

Only the alerts that you want.

Get alerts just for things you care about, like people, vehicles and animals. You can also set Activity Zones that cover only the areas you want to be notified about.

Only the alerts that you want.

Get alerts just for things you care about, like people, vehicles and animals. You can also set Activity Zones that cover only the areas you want to be notified about.
A smartphone screen displays an event history log from a home security camera, showing a live view and a list of recorded events
A smartphone screen displays an event history log from a home security camera, showing a live view and a list of recorded events

Go back in time.

Get 6 hours of event-based video history included, or unlock continuous video recording with a Google Home Premium subscription.

Go back in time.

Get 6 hours of event-based video history included, or unlock continuous video recording with a Google Home Premium subscription.
Nest Cam footage of three people working in a garden at night, which is captured in great detail despite low lighting
Nest Cam footage of three people working in a garden at night, which is captured in great detail despite low lighting

Crisp details, day or night.

Don’t miss a thing with ultra-clear HDR video, inside or outside.,

Crisp details, day or night.

Don’t miss a thing with ultra-clear HDR video, inside or outside.,
The Favorites tab for a home called Spring Street on the Google Home app. Favorites include Nest Cam live feed and climate controls
The Favorites tab for a home called Spring Street on the Google Home app. Favorites include Nest Cam live feed and climate controls

The Google Home app. Designed for simplicity.

A single place to set up, manage, automate and control thousands of compatible devices in your home.

The Google Home app. Designed for simplicity.

A single place to set up, manage, automate and control thousands of compatible devices in your home.

Which Nest Cam is right for you?

Nest Cam Outdoor (wired, 2nd gen)
Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)
Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor (battery)

Resolution

Resolution

Resolution

2K HDR
2K HDR
1080p HDR

Field of view

Field of view

Field of view

152°
Diagonal
152°
Diagonal
130°
Diagonal

Aspect Ratio

Aspect Ratio

Aspect Ratio

16:9
16:9
16:9

Intelligence

Intelligence

Intelligence

Built-in intelligent alerts
for person, animal, vehicle
Built-in intelligent alerts
for person, animal, vehicle
Built-in intelligent alerts
for person, animal, vehicle

Video history

Video history

Video history

6 hours of event video previews
Clips up to 10 seconds
6 hours of event video previews
Clips up to 10 seconds
Three hours of event-based video history
Clips up to three minutes

Additional video history

Additional video history

Additional video history

Up to 60 days of event‑based video history
with Google Home Premium
Up to 10 days of 24/7 continuous video history
with Google Home Premium
Up to 60 days of event based video history
with Google Home Premium
Up to 10 days of 24/7 continuous video history
with Google Home Premium
Up to 60 days of event‑based video history
with Google Home Premium
Up to 10 days of 24/7 continuous video history
with Google Home Premium and wired setup (power cable sold separately).

Home security designed around you.

Intense closeup of Nest Cam's lens, angled upward. The green LED above the lens is lit
Intense closeup of Nest Cam's lens, angled upward. The green LED above the lens is lit

Every day you're safer with Google.

Google Nest Cam uses encrypted video, two-step verification and enhanced security through your Google Account to help protect your privacy. And a green LED lets you know when the camera is processing or streaming video.
Intense closeup of Nest Cam's lens, angled upward. The green LED above the lens is lit
Intense closeup of Nest Cam's lens, angled upward. The green LED above the lens is lit
Nest Cam sitting on a dresser next to a jewelry dish
Nest Cam sitting on a dresser next to a jewelry dish

Designs that reuse and reduce.

Nest Cams are sustainably designed with recycled material. And they come in classic colours that complement your home.
Nest Cam sitting on a dresser next to a jewelry dish
Nest Cam sitting on a dresser next to a jewelry dish

Why buy on the Google Store?

Free delivery and returns.
Free delivery and returns.
Finance your device.
Finance your device.

One epic subscription for all your Google devices.

Get cutting edge security features across your entire smart home - all through one Google Home Premium subscription.
Included with Nest Cams
Standard
£8/month or £80/yearSave £16 with an annual subscription
Advanced
£16/month or £160/yearSave £32 with an annual subscription

Event history

Event history

Event history

6 hours of event video previews
30 days of event-based video history
Catch highlights of what happened on your camera
60 days of event-based video history
Catch more highlights of what happened on your camera
Whole-home history
Know what all your devices are up to
Whole-home history
Know what all your devices are up to
10 days of 24/7 continuous video history
See who, what, where, when and how

Alerts & detection

Alerts & detection

Alerts & detection

Built-in intelligent alerts
Person seenActivity or animal detectionVehicle detectionMotion in Activity Zone
Intelligent alerts
Person seenActivity or animal detection
Intelligent alerts
Person seenActivity or animal detectionVehicle detectionMotion in Activity Zone

Gemini features

Gemini features

Gemini features

Help me create
Create easy home automations
Help me create
Create easy home automations
Descriptive notifications
Get the fuller picture behind every alert
Search video history
Scroll less, find more.
Event descriptions
Get all the details from Google Home Premium with Gemini.
Daily summaries
Catch up on your home at a glance.

App controls

App controls

App controls

Live view
Live view
Live view
Talk & Listen
Talk & Listen
Talk & Listen

Level up your smart home.

Google Home Premium with Gemini unlocks the powers of your smart home. Purchase the newest Nest Cam to subscribe.
New

Nest Cam Outdoor (wired, 2nd gen)

Outsmart the unknown with 2K and Gemini.
New

Nest Cam Outdoor (wired, 2nd gen)

Outsmart the unknown with 2K and Gemini.
New

Nest Cam Outdoor (wired, 2nd gen)

Outsmart the unknown with 2K and Gemini.
New

Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)

More insight inside with 2K and Gemini.
New

Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)

More insight inside with 2K and Gemini.
New

Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)

More insight inside with 2K and Gemini.
New

Nest Cam Outdoor (wired, 2nd gen)

Outsmart the unknown with 2K and Gemini.
New

Nest Cam Outdoor (wired, 2nd gen)

Outsmart the unknown with 2K and Gemini.
New

Nest Cam Outdoor (wired, 2nd gen)

Outsmart the unknown with 2K and Gemini.
New

Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)

More insight inside with 2K and Gemini.
New

Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)

More insight inside with 2K and Gemini.
New

Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)

More insight inside with 2K and Gemini.

Get a £10 coupon off your next purchase when you sign up.

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