Nest indoor and outdoor smart security cameras – Google Store
Don't miss a moment that matters.
Don't miss a moment that matters.
Search your video history with help from Gemini. Just ask about something and get an event description with the relevant video clips.
Skip the guesswork. Get the full story. Gemini adds context so you can see what led up to
the alert.
Just type what you want to automate in the Google Home app. Or choose from preset automation ideas.,
Google Home Premium
Keeping you even more aware and informed.
Keeping you even more aware and informed.
Google Home Premium
Keeping you even more aware and informed.
Keeping you even more aware and informed.
Get more details about what’s happening, up to 60 days of video history, and easier ways to search.
Google Home Premium
Keeping you even more aware and informed.
Keeping you even more aware and informed.
Google Home Premium
Keeping you even more aware and informed.
Keeping you even more aware and informed.
Get more details about what’s happening, up to 60 days of video history, and easier ways to search.
Only the alerts that you want.
Get alerts just for things you care about, like people, vehicles and animals. You can also set Activity Zones that cover only the areas you want to be notified about.
Only the alerts that you want.
Get alerts just for things you care about, like people, vehicles and animals. You can also set Activity Zones that cover only the areas you want to be notified about.
Go back in time.
Get 6 hours of event-based video history included, or unlock continuous video recording with a Google Home Premium subscription.
Go back in time.
Get 6 hours of event-based video history included, or unlock continuous video recording with a Google Home Premium subscription.
Crisp details, day or night.
Don’t miss a thing with ultra-clear HDR video, inside or outside.,
Crisp details, day or night.
Don’t miss a thing with ultra-clear HDR video, inside or outside.,
The Google Home app. Designed for simplicity.
A single place to set up, manage, automate and control thousands of compatible devices in your home.
The Google Home app. Designed for simplicity.
A single place to set up, manage, automate and control thousands of compatible devices in your home.
Which Nest Cam is right for you?
Which Nest Cam is right for you?
Nest Cam Outdoor (wired, 2nd gen)
Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen)
Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor (battery)
Resolution
Resolution
Resolution
Field of view
Field of view
Field of view
152°
Diagonal
152°
Diagonal
130°
Diagonal
Aspect Ratio
Aspect Ratio
Aspect Ratio
16:9
16:9
16:9
Intelligence
Intelligence
Intelligence
Video history
Video history
Video history
Additional video history
Additional video history
Additional video history
Home security designed around you.
Home security designed around you.
Every day you're safer with Google.
Google Nest Cam uses encrypted video, two-step verification and enhanced security through your Google Account to help protect your privacy. And a green LED lets you know when the camera is processing or streaming video.
Designs that reuse and reduce.
Nest Cams are sustainably designed with recycled material. And they come in classic colours that complement your home.
Why buy on the Google Store?
Why buy on the Google Store?
One epic subscription for all your Google devices.
One epic subscription for all your Google devices.
Get cutting edge security features across your entire smart home - all through one Google Home Premium subscription.
Included with Nest Cams
Standard
£8/month or £80/yearSave £16 with an annual subscription
Advanced
£16/month or £160/yearSave £32 with an annual subscription
Event history
Event history
Event history
6 hours of event video previews
30 days of event-based video history
Catch highlights of what happened on your camera
60 days of event-based video history
Catch more highlights of what happened on your camera
Whole-home history
Know what all your devices are up to
Whole-home history
Know what all your devices are up to
10 days of 24/7 continuous video history
See who, what, where, when and how
Alerts & detection
Alerts & detection
Alerts & detection
Built-in intelligent alerts
—— Person seen Activity or animal detection Vehicle detection Motion in Activity Zone
Intelligent alerts
Person seenActivity or animal detection
Intelligent alerts
Person seenActivity or animal detection Vehicle detection Motion in Activity Zone
Gemini features
Gemini features
Gemini features
Help me create
Create easy home automations
Help me create
Create easy home automations
App controls
App controls
App controls
Live view
Live view
Live view
Talk & Listen
Talk & Listen
Talk & Listen
Level up your smart home.
Level up your smart home.
Google Home Premium with Gemini unlocks the powers of your smart home. Purchase the newest Nest Cam to subscribe.