Nest Learning Thermostat - Programs Itself, Helps Save Energy - Google Store
Nest Learning Thermostat
£219
or £9.12/month with 24-month financing*
Nest Learning Thermostat
£219
or £9.12/month with 24-month financing*
Relax, we’ve got you covered.
Relax, we’ve got you covered.
The Nest Learning Thermostat should be installed by a professional. A Nest Pro will install it in the right location, connect the Heat Link and set it up for you. Nest Stand sold separately.
Your thermostat controls 60% of your energy bill. So shouldn’t it help you save energy?
Your thermostat controls 60% of your energy bill. So shouldn’t it help you save energy?
The Nest Thermostat does. Since 2011, we estimate that it’s saved over 39 billion kWh of energy in millions of homes worldwide. Because it learns from you. It gets to know the temperature you like when you’re at home. And turns itself down when you’re away. It even learns how your home warms up or how draughty it is, so it only uses the energy it needs. That’s how the Nest Thermostat saves energy.
There’s a ring for every home.
Stainless steel
There’s a ring for every home.
White
There’s a ring for every home.
Black
There’s a ring for every home.
Copper
Your life with Nest.
The Nest Learning Thermostat automatically adapts as your life changes. Just use it for a week and it programs itself.
14:00
A trained Nest Pro can install Nest for you. After that, just turn the temperature up and down. That’s how Nest learns.
23:30
You turn down the heating on your way to bed. Nest takes note and starts building your schedule. 20º in the afternoon, 18º at night. Check.
07:00
After you've turned up the heating for a few days in a row, Nest has learned that you like eating breakfast at 20º. So now it warms up the house as you get out of bed.
7:30
You’re off to work. The Nest Learning Thermostat can use sensors and your phone’s location to check if you’ve left, then sets itself to Eco Temperatures to save energy.
16:00
Your mum calls to say that she's picked up the kids from football and they’re going home. You adjust the temperature from your mobile so that they’ll be cosy.
14:00
A trained Nest Pro can install Nest for you. After that, just turn the temperature up and down. That’s how Nest learns.
23:30
You turn down the heating on your way to bed. Nest takes note and starts building your schedule. 20º in the afternoon, 18º at night. Check.
07:00
After you've turned up the heating for a few days in a row, Nest has learned that you like eating breakfast at 20º. So now it warms up the house as you get out of bed.
7:30
You’re off to work. The Nest Learning Thermostat can use sensors and your phone’s location to check if you’ve left, then sets itself to Eco Temperatures to save energy.
16:00
Your mum calls to say that she's picked up the kids from football and they’re going home. You adjust the temperature from your mobile so that they’ll be cosy.
Control your hot water.
Now, you can control your hot water tank with the Nest Learning Thermostat. It comes with a hot water schedule — just adjust it from the Nest app. You can boost the heat so that you have extra hot water if you want it. And when you’re away from home for a few days, you don’t have to remember to turn off the hot water. The Nest Learning Thermostat will do it for you.
Follow the Leaf.
Change the temperature to save energy and you’ll be rewarded with a Leaf. The Leaf learns how to help you save, so it appears at different temperatures for different families.
Nest Stand sold separately.
See how much you’ve saved.
Nest shows you how much energy you use every day in Energy History, and every month in your Home Report. So you can see when you use more energy, such as at the weekend or Monday nights, and how to use less.
It lights up when you walk into the room.
Now the Nest Learning Thermostat does something new. It’s called Farsight, and it lights up to show you the temperature, weather or time. You can even choose a digital or analogue clock face. Farsight is big and bright on the beautiful display – you can see it from across the room.
It lights up when you walk into the room.
Now the Nest Learning Thermostat does something new. It’s called Farsight, and it lights up to show you the temperature, weather or time. You can even choose a digital or analogue clock face. Farsight is big and bright on the beautiful display – you can see it from across the room.
Quick view.
Press the display and turn the ring. You’ll see a summary of what your thermostat is up to and you can reach Settings, Energy History or your schedule.
Control from anywhere.
With the Nest app, your thermostat lives on your wall and in your pocket. Once you've connectedyour thermostat to Wi-Fi, you can control it from anywhere. Adjust the temperature from the app, and the Nest Learning Thermostat adjusts quickly back at home.
Know that your home is safe.
What if it gets so cold that your boiler can’t keep up? Get an alert on your phone if your pipes could burst.
Know that your home is safe.
What if it gets so cold that your boiler can’t keep up? Get an alert on your phone if your pipes could burst.
Installation options
Installation options
The same spot on the wall
If your current thermostat is connected to heating wires in the wall and you like it where it is, just replace it with a Nest thermostat.
Any spot with the stand
Use the Nest Stand (sold separately) to put the Nest thermostat on a desk or bookcase if your old thermostat is wireless or you need to move it to a better position.
What’s the Nest Heat Link?
You’ll see the Nest Heat Link in the box with the Nest Learning Thermostat. They work with your boiler to control the temperature of your home. The Heat Link connects to your boiler wirelessly or with existing thermostat wires. Then it communicates with the Nest Learning Thermostat to turn on and off, or modulate the heat.
The Heat Link now uses OpenTherm technology to modulate your high-efficiency condensing boiler.