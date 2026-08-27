Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) – Google Store
Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)
Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)
The right temperature in just the right spot.
Coziness, right on schedule.
Put the Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) in any room, then set the temperature it should reach at a certain time of day.
It's easy to set up.
The Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) is easy to set up in the Google Home app. The battery lasts up to three years, so you can put it on a wall, shelf or wherever you want.
It's easy to set up.
The Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) is easy to set up in the Google Home app. The battery lasts up to three years, so you can put it on a wall, shelf or wherever you want.
The more, the cosier.
You can put Nest Temperature Sensors in up to six rooms. Prioritize the temperature of one room, or set an average temperature across rooms like bedrooms.
The more, the cosier.
You can put Nest Temperature Sensors in up to six rooms. Prioritize the temperature of one room, or set an average temperature across rooms like bedrooms.
A feel-good design.
Sleek and simple, the Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) fits right in wherever you place it.
A feel-good design.
Sleek and simple, the Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) fits right in wherever you place it.
Dimensions and weight
Depth: 21.6 mm (0.85 in)
Diameter: 55.4 mm (2.18 in)
Weight: 37 g (1.3 oz)
Colours
Porcelain
Sensors
Temperature
Power
One replaceable CR2 3V lithium battery (included).
Up to three years of battery life
Connectivity
Bluetooth Low Energy
Compatibility
Requires a compatible, installed Nest thermostat.
Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)
Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd gen)
Nest Thermostat E
Identify your thermostat at g.co/nest/whichthermostat.
Up to 6 Nest Temperature Sensors supported per connected thermostat and up to 18 sensors per home.
Operating temperature
0 °C to 40 °C (32 °F to 104 °F), indoor use only
Sustainability
Packaging uses 100% plastic-free materials
App control
Google Home app
Nest app
Warranty
What's in the box
Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)
Mounting screw (for mounting on wall)
CR2 3V lithium battery