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App

Google Home app required Nest app required

Colour

Power source

Battery with option to wire Wired

Field of view

145° diagonal with 3:4 ratio 160° diagonal with 4:3 ratio

24/7 live streaming

Included alert(s)

Motion, person, parcel, animal and vehicle Motion, person

3-hour event history

Video clips Still images

Up to 60 days of event video history with Nest Aware

24/7 video history with Nest Aware Plus

Video quality

HD video with HDR and Night Vision HD video with HDR and Night Vision

Talk and Listen

Records during a Wi-Fi or power cut

Chime

Yes, available when wired Yes

Dimensions

Width: 46 mm (1.8 in) Depth: 24.1 mm (0.95 in) Height: 160 mm (6.3 in) Length: 43.2 mm (1.7 in) Width: 25.4 mm (1.0 in) Height: 116.8 mm (4.6 in)

Voice assistant