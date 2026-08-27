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Compare Nest video doorbells (battery and wired) – Google Store

Choose the right doorbell for you.

Find out whether the battery-powered version or the wired
version is right for your home.
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Nest Doorbell (battery)
Nest Doorbell (wired)
Select product
Nest Doorbell (battery)
Nest Doorbell (wired)

App

Google Home app required
Nest app required

Colour

Power source

Battery with option to wire
Wired
Check compatibility
Check compatibility

Field of view

145° diagonal with 3:4 ratio
160° diagonal with 4:3 ratio

24/7 live streaming

Included
Included

Included alert(s)

Motion, person, parcel, animal and vehicle
Motion, person

3-hour event history

Video clips
Still images

Up to 60 days of event video history with Nest Aware

Included
Included

24/7 video history with Nest Aware Plus

Not included
Included

Video quality

HD video with HDR and Night Vision
HD video with HDR and Night Vision

Talk and Listen

Included
Included

Records during a Wi-Fi or power cut

Included
Not included

Chime

Yes, available when wired
Yes

Dimensions

Width: 46 mm (1.8 in)

Depth: 24.1 mm (0.95 in)

Height: 160 mm (6.3 in)

Length: 43.2 mm (1.7 in)

Width: 25.4 mm (1.0 in)

Height: 116.8 mm (4.6 in)

Voice assistant

Works with compatible Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
Works with compatible Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices

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