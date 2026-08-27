Compare Nest video doorbells (battery and wired) – Google Store
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version is right for your home.
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Nest Doorbell (battery)
Nest Doorbell (battery)
Nest Doorbell (wired)
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Nest Doorbell (wired)
Nest Doorbell (battery)
Nest Doorbell (wired)
App
Google Home app required
Nest app required
Colour
Power source
Battery with option to wire
Wired
Field of view
145° diagonal with 3:4 ratio
160° diagonal with 4:3 ratio
Included alert(s)
Motion, person, parcel, animal and vehicle
Motion, person
3-hour event history
Video clips
Still images
Up to 60 days of event video history with Nest Aware
24/7 video history with Nest Aware Plus
Video quality
HD video with HDR and Night Vision
HD video with HDR and Night Vision
Talk and Listen
Chime
Yes, available when wired
Yes
Dimensions
Width: 46 mm (1.8 in)
Depth: 24.1 mm (0.95 in)
Height: 160 mm (6.3 in)
Length: 43.2 mm (1.7 in)
Width: 25.4 mm (1.0 in)
Height: 116.8 mm (4.6 in)
Voice assistant
Works with compatible Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
Works with compatible Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
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