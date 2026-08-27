Nest Cam Indoor Wall-Mounting Plate - Google Store
Nest Cam Indoor Wall-Mounting Plate
Nest Cam Indoor Wall-Mounting Plate
This wall-mounting plate can be used as a replacement part for Nest Cam Indoor cameras in the US and Canada.
This wall-mounting plate can be used as a replacement part for Nest Cam Indoor cameras in the US and Canada.
Tech Specs
Mass: 74 g (2.6 oz)
Diameter: 73 mm (2,874 in)
Height: 11 mm (0.433 in)
What's in the box
Nest Cam Indoor Wall-Mounting Plate
Nest Cam Indoor Wall-Mounting Plate Screws
Requirements
Nest Cam Indoor security camera