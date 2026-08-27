Nest Cam Indoor USB Cable - Google Store
Nest Cam Indoor USB Cable
Nest Cam Indoor USB Cable
This USB cable can be used as a replacement part for Nest Cam Indoor cameras in the US and Canada.
This USB cable can be used as a replacement part for Nest Cam Indoor cameras in the US and Canada.
Tech Specs
Dimensions
Mass: 74 g (2.6 oz)
Diameter: 0.138 in (3.5 mm)
Length: 118 in (3.0 m)
Power cable connector: USB micro-B
What's in the box
Nest Cam Indoor USB Cable
Requirements
Nest Cam Indoor security camera