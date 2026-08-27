Compare Nest video doorbells (battery and wired) – Google Store
Choose the right doorbell for you.
Find out whether the battery-powered version or the wired
version is right for your home.
version is right for your home.
Select product
Nest Doorbell (battery)
Nest Doorbell (battery)
Nest Doorbell (wired)
Select product
Nest Doorbell (wired)
Nest Doorbell (battery)
Nest Doorbell (wired)
Colour
Power source
Battery with option to wire
Wired
Field of view
145° diagonal with 3:4 ratio
160° diagonal with 4:3 ratio
Included alert(s)
Motion, person, parcel, animal and vehicle
Motion, person
3-hour event history
Video clips
Still images
Up to 60 days of event video history with Google Home Premium
24/7 video history with Google Home Premium
Video quality
HD video with HDR and Night Vision
HD video with HDR and Night Vision
Talk and Listen
Chime
Yes, available when wired
Yes
Dimensions
Width: 46 mm (1.8 in)
Depth: 24.1 mm (0.95 in)
Height: 160 mm (6.3 in)
Length: 43.2 mm (1.7 in)
Width: 25.4 mm (1.0 in)
Height: 116.8 mm (4.6 in)
Don’t miss a thing with a trial of Google Home Premium.
Don’t miss a thing with a trial of Google Home Premium.