Save up to €980 with eligible trade-in when you buy the new Google Pixel 11 Pro or Pro XL. Includes a €400 bonus. Ends 01/09.^Shop all offers.

Compare Nest video doorbells (battery and wired) – Google Store

Choose the right doorbell for you.

Find out whether the battery-powered version or the wired
version is right for your home.
Select product
Nest Doorbell (battery)
Nest Doorbell (wired)
Select product
Nest Doorbell (battery)
Nest Doorbell (wired)

Colour

Power source

Battery with option to wire
Wired
Check compatibility
Check compatibility

Field of view

145° diagonal with 3:4 ratio
160° diagonal with 4:3 ratio

24/7 live streaming

Included
Included

Included alert(s)

Motion, person, parcel, animal and vehicle
Motion, person

3-hour event history

Video clips
Still images

Up to 60 days of event video history with Google Home Premium

Included
Included

24/7 video history with Google Home Premium

Not included
Included

Video quality

HD video with HDR and Night Vision
HD video with HDR and Night Vision

Talk and Listen

Included
Included

Records during a Wi-Fi or power outage

Included
Not included

Chime

Yes, available when wired
Yes

Dimensions

Width: 46 mm (1.8 in)

Depth: 24.1 mm (0.95 in)

Height: 160 mm (6.3 in)

Length: 43.2 mm (1.7 in)

Width: 25.4 mm (1.0 in)

Height: 116.8 mm (4.6 in)

Don’t miss a thing with a trial of Google Home Premium.

A Google Home Premium helps you get more out of your device. Save up to 60 days of video history.

Subscriptions start at just €10 per month for all Nest cameras in your home. Get started with a trial.

Get news, offers, cart reminders, personalised emails and surveys from the Google Store.

Your personal data will be processed by Google Commerce Limited to send you emails with updates regarding hardware products and services in accordance with Google's privacy policy.
Google apps