Included with Nest Cams Standard $10/month or $100/year

Save $20 with an annual subscription Advanced $20/month or $200/year

Save $40 with an annual subscription

Event history Event history Event history

6 hours of event video previews 30 days of event-based video history Catch highlights of what happened on your camera 60 days of event-based video history Catch more highlights of what happened on your camera

Whole-home history Know what all your devices are up to Whole-home history Know what all your devices are up to

10 days of 24/7 continuous video history See who, what, where, when, and how

Alerts & detection Alerts & detection Alerts & detection

Built-in intelligent alerts —

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Person seen

Activity or animal detection

Vehicle detection

Motion in Activity Zone Intelligent alerts Familiar faces

Garage door detection

Person seen

Activity or animal detection

Vehicle detecion

Motion in Activity Zone Intelligent alerts Familiar faces

Garage door detection

Person seen

Activity or animal detection

Vehicle detection

Motion in Activity Zone

Sound detection Person talking

Glass breaking

Smoke/carbon monoxide alarm Sound detection Person talking

Glass breaking

Smoke/carbon monoxide alarm

Gemini features Gemini features Gemini features

Help me create Create easy home automations Help me create Create easy home automations

Descriptive notifications Get the fuller picture behind every alert

Search video history Scroll less, find more.

Event descriptions Get all the details from Google Home Premium with Gemini.

Daily summaries Catch up on your home at a glance.

App controls App controls App controls

Live view Live view Live view